Sara Tendulkar, daughter of Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, cooked a meal that caught the attention of another batting legend Brian Lara. Sachin Tendulkar took to Instagram to share a picture of "Buddha bowl" -- a meal comprising of small portions of different food items. "Sara made a Buddha bowl for us. It has a fillet of chilli & honey glazed salmon with shredded honey mustard carrots, pickled cucumbers and sliced avocado, on a bed of Thai vegetables. Garnished with mixed seeds, coriander, onion and lemon. Enjoyed having such a healthy and tasty meal. Above all it was filled with love. #foodiefriday," Sachin captioned the picture on Instagram.

Soon after the former India cricketer posted the picture, West Indies great Brian Lara left a comment on the post, showing how impressed he was with Sara's cooking skills.

"@saratendulkar @sachintendulkar impressive looking meal! I have avocado with almost everything #greatpresentation #foodiefriday," Lara wrote.

The 47-year-old recently shared an adorable throwback picture with daughter Sara.

"Where can I get itna "Sara" cuteness! #tbt #throwbackthursday," Tendulkar had captioned the image.

The legendary cricketer is the highest run-getter in Test cricket. Tendulkar has scored 15,921 runs and hit 51 centuries, which is the highest by any cricketer in the history of the game.

Promoted

The Mumbai-born enjoys similar dominance in the ODI format, registering 18,426 runs with 49 centuries.

Sachin Tendulkar retired from international cricket in 2013, and was a part of the Indian team that won the World Cup in 2011.