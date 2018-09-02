 
Sachin Tendulkar's Birthday Wish For Ishant Sharma Is Serious Competition For Virender Sehwag

Updated: 02 September 2018 12:43 IST

India batting great Sachin Tendulkar took to Twitter to wish Ishant Sharma on his 30th birthday.

Sachin Tendulkar
Sachin Tendulkar took to Twitter to wish Ishant Sharma on his birthday. © Twitter

India batting great Sachin Tendulkar on Sunday took to Twitter to wish Ishant Sharma on his 30th birthday. Tendulkar's quirky wish for the Indian pacer will come as serious competition to his one-time opening partner Virender Sehwag. Sehwag's wacky style of extending birthday greetings to former teammates has attained legendary status on Twitter but the 'Nawab of Najafgarh' better start looking over his shoulder.

Ishant Sharma, who is currently in the UK for a Test series against England, has time and again attracted witty wishes on his birthday for his height. 

 

The International Cricket Council (ICC) also took to Twitter to post a video of his 'Player of the Match' performance in India's Champions Trophy 2013 semifinal against Sri Lanka. Ishant ended the match with figures of 3/33.

The right-arm pacer recently became the third Indian fast bowler to reach 250 Test wickets. Ishant also became the seventh Indian bowler to reach the milestone of 250 Test wickets. Kapil Dev (434 wickets), Zaheer Khan (311 wickets), Anil Kumble, Harbhajan Singh, Ravichandran Ashwin and Bishan Singh Bedi are the others.

Apart from that, the 30-year-old bowler also became the third Indian bowler to take 50 wickets on English soil.

In the ongoing India vs England 4th Test, Ishant has taken four wickets so far. At the end of Day 3, England had a handy 233-run lead against India.

During India's first Test against England, Ishant registered his eight five-wicket haul. Dawid Malan (20), Jonny Bairstow (28), Ben Stokes (6), Jos Buttler (1), Stuart Broad (11) were Ishant's victims.

Ishant, who made his Test debut against Bangladesh in 2007, has played 85 matches till now. Along with eight five-wicket hauls, he has one 10-wicket haul and eight four-wicket hauls as well.

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team Sachin Tendulkar Ishant Sharma Cricket
Highlights
  • Sachin Tendulkar took to Twitter to wish Ishant Sharma on his birthday
  • ICC also took to Twitter to wish Ishant Sharma
  • Ishant made his Test debut against Bangladesh in 2007
