Former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar posted a pic with his adorable "Paw'tner" Spike, a pup, on Tuesday. Spike's social media debut soon created a buzz on the internet as fans of the Indian batting legend could not get enough of the endearing duo. Sharing a snap with his dog on Twitter, Tendulkar wrote, "My new 'Paw'tner, Spike is making his social media debut today! Say Hi!" The post garnered over 5k likes on the microblogging platform within an hour of getting uploaded.

Responding to Tendulkar's post, a fan wrote, "Love for dogs is the best form of love as they love u back immensely and reciprocate beyond measure."

"Hello, be a good friend to Sachin, never leave him alone, take care of Sachin. Don't make a mess, be loyal and always in good behaviour. Know that you are lucky," wrote another user in the comment box of the post. The user also attached an adorable gif with his comment.

"Spike doesn't yet know how lucky he is," said another fan with a slightly smiling face.

"Most honest thing in world, love dogs, love animals," wrote a Twitter user.

Earlier on Monday, Tendulkar had shared a video of a differently-abled man, Harshad Gothankar, playing carom with his feet.

"The difference between impossible & POSSIBLE lies in one's determination. Here's Harshad Gothankar who chose i-m-POSSIBLE as his motto. Love his motivation to find ways to make things possible, something that we can all learn from him," Tendulkar captioned the short clip on Twitter.

Sachin Tendulkar is the only batsman to score 100 centuries in international cricket. He bid adieu to the game in 2013, and finished as the top scorer in Tests and ODIs.