Gautam Gambhir Turns 37: Sachin Tendulkar Extends Birthday Greetings To World Cup Winner

Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar on Sunday extended his greetings to veteran India batsman Gautam Gambhir on his birthday. Gautam Gambhir turned 37 today and wishes poured in from all quarters for the cricketer. Sachin Tendulkar posted a sweet message on his official Twitter account. "Fondly remember your innings from the World Cup final, @GautamGambhir! Have a great year ahead", he captioned on his official Twitter account. Indian batsman Shikhar Dhawan also posted a heartfelt mesaage for Gautam Gambhir. "@GautamGambhir You are truly a man with a golden heart, Gauti Bhai have a great birthday and keep being awesome. :) #HappyBirthdayGautamGambhir", he wrote.

Fondly remember your innings from the World Cup final, @GautamGambhir! Have a great year ahead. pic.twitter.com/Jcymp9acN4 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) October 14, 2018

@GautamGambhir You are truly a man with a golden heart, Gauti Bhai have a great birthday and keep being awesome. :) #HappyBirthdayGautamGambhir — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) October 14, 2018

Happy 37th birthday @GautamGambhir! pic.twitter.com/3wlnzOAs8B — ICC (@ICC) October 14, 2018

Here's wishing @GautamGambhir a very happy birthday



Here's a fine knock from GG against Sri Lanka at Kolkata #HappyBirthdayGG pic.twitter.com/d4t77Yd4iU — BCCI (@BCCI) October 14, 2018

Gambhir played crucial innings in both 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 ODI World Cup finals helping India clinch the trophies. He scored 57 and 97 runs respectively and took India to a commanding position on both the finals. His opening partnerships with Virender Sehwag were instrumental in getting India to the top of ICC Test rankings. Gambhir is the only Indian batsman to score 5 successive Test tons. The only others to achieve this feat are Don Bradman, Jacques Kallis and Mohammad Yousuf. He is also the second batsman after Sir Vivian Richards to score 11 consecutive fifties.

Gambhir played for Delhi Daredevils (DD) franchise in the Indian Premier League last season. He was a crucial part of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) side before signing for Delhi. Gambhir led KKR to two victorious campaigns in 2012 and 2014. However, the franchise released him ahead of this year's auction and didn't bid for him either.