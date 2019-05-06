 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Sachin Tendulkar, VVS Laxman Summoned By BCCI Ombudsman On May 14

Updated: 06 May 2019 23:09 IST

Both cricketers have denied having any conflict and in fact blamed BCCI for the mess.

Sachin Tendulkar, VVS Laxman Summoned By BCCI Ombudsman On May 14
Cricketing greats Sachin Tendulkar and VVS Laxman. © AFP

Cricketing greats Sachin Tendulkar and VVS Laxman will depose in person for their alleged Conflict of Interest case before the BCCI Ombudsman cum Ethics Officer Justice DK Jain here on May 14. It is learnt that the complainant Sanjeev Gupta of Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA) and BCCI CEO Rahul Johri have also been summoned for deposition by Justice Jain. As per complaint lodged by Gupta, Tendulkar and Laxman are alleged to be conflicted for their dual roles as members of Cricket Advisory Committee and as icon (Tendulkar for Mumbai Indians) and mentor (Laxman for SunRisers Hyderabad) of IPL teams.

Both cricketers have denied having any conflict and in fact blamed BCCI for the mess as the Board never mentioned before their written submission that there is 'tractable Conflict of Interest" which can be sorted on full disclosure.

"Yes, both Tendulkar and Laxman had sought in person deposition before the Ethics Officer and as per principles of natural justice. Accordingly they have been asked to depose in Delhi on May 14.

The timing and venue will be notified later," a top BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

Asked why BCCI CEO Johri has been summoned, the official said: "The BCCI is a party to the case and just like in Sourav Ganguly's case, the parent body will give its view. There were erroneous reports that BCCI will not be represented. CAC is a BCCI sub committee," the official said.

Tendulkar, in his written submission, had requested Justice Jain to call both Johri and CoA chief Vinod Rai in order to clarify their position. It is understood that Johri will be representing the CoA.

The Conflict of Interest issue against all three CAC members have put the Board in a tight spot.

The BCCI's newly adopted constitution's Conflict of Interest clause has some grey areas which many in the Board feel needs urgent addressing.

Comments
Topics : VVS Laxman Sachin Tendulkar Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2019 news, check out the IPL 2019 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Both cricketers have denied having any conflict
  • The timing and venue will be notified later
  • They have blamed BCCI for the mess
Related Articles
Sachin Tendulkar To Ethics Officer: No Tractable Conflict, BCCI Responsible For This Current Situation
Sachin Tendulkar To Ethics Officer: No Tractable Conflict, BCCI Responsible For This Current Situation
Arjun Tendulkar Picked For Rs 5 Lakh Following Bidding War At Mumbai T20 League Auction
Arjun Tendulkar Picked For Rs 5 Lakh Following Bidding War At Mumbai T20 League Auction
Sachin Tendulkar Believes World Cup 2019 Pitches Will Be Batting Friendly
Sachin Tendulkar Believes World Cup 2019 Pitches Will Be Batting Friendly
Sachin Tendulkar
Sachin Tendulkar's Family, With Two First-Timers, Votes In Mumbai
Receive No Monetary Benefit From Mumbai Indians: Sachin Tendulkar
Receive No Monetary Benefit From Mumbai Indians: Sachin Tendulkar's Letter To Ombudsman
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 06 May 2019

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.