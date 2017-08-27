 
Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag Wish Don Bradman On His Birthday

Updated: 27 August 2017 18:01 IST

Tendulkar has been a great admirer of Bradman for a long time.

Don Bradman is regarded as the best batsman of all time. © AFP

Don Bradman is regarded as the best batsman of all time. With an average of 99.94 in Test matches, he is head and shoulders ahead of anybody who has played Test cricket. On Sunday, former India great Sachin Tendulkar shared a photo of the great Australian signing a bat for him and captioned it as, "To the one and only.... Happy Birthday to Sir Donald Bradman." Both the legends can be seen in the same frame.

It was on August 23 in 2002 when Sachin Tendulkar got to his 30th Test century against England and went past Bradman who has 29 Test centuries to his credit. Showing his gratitude towards the great man, Tendulkar wrote on Twitter, "Sir Don Bradman will always hold a special place in my heart. This was a memorable part of my journey."
 

Tendulkar once said that he has the photograph of the all-time Test playing XI, picked by Australian great Donald Bradman, framed at his home and he would always ‘treasure’ it as the legend had included him in that team. "Coming back to the greatest compliment that I have received in my life was without any doubt was from Sir Don," Tendulkar said while speaking at a sporting event, a couple of years ago, organised by the Australian consulate in the presence of touring Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbot at the Cricket Club of India.
 
Former India opener, Virender Sehwag, who is very active on social media, also took this opportunity to wish the former Australian captain. Sehwag took to Twitter and wrote, "A day for every cricket lover to remember Sir Don Bradman, the greatest batsman of all times on his birth anniversary.#BradmanJayanti."

Sehwag's tweet has already got over 6000 likes on the micro-blogging site.

 

Topics : India Australia Don Bradman Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar Virender Sehwag Cricket
