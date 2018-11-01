Sachin Tendulkar, Vinod Kambli Seek Blessings From Coach Ramakant Achrekar

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar and his childhood friend Vinod Kambli went to seek blessings from their first coach Ramakant Achrekar before the start of his new venture -- Tendulkar Middlesex Global Academy. In July 2018, Sachin Tendulkar and English county side Middlesex had joined forces to launch an academy to teach young girls and boys about the sport. The first camp of the academy will be held at the DY Patil Stadium on Thursday with aspiring cricketers from 7 to 18 years participating in it.

TMGA STARTS TOMORROW



All set up at the DY Patil Stadium, ready for the first of the #TMGAMumbai camps to begin tomorrow!



Will you be there?



BOOK NOW (7-12 year olds): https://t.co/2PtB12s1G7

BOOK NOW (13-18 year olds): https://t.co/omClM0j3AV pic.twitter.com/Q72Z5h3LpQ — TMGA (@tendulkarmga) October 31, 2018

Tendulkar and Kambli were accompanied with former first-class cricketer Atul Ranade. The 45-year-old Tendulkar took to Instagram to post a picture of trio travelling together to meet Achrekar.

After spending the afternoon with his childhood coach, Tendulkar on Instagram said, "A special afternoon with the person who taught us so much and made us who we are. His blessings are all we need to kick-off the TMGA Mumbai camps tomorrow."

Tendulkar, during the launch of the academy had said, "I am delighted to be partnering with Middlesex Cricket on this new venture

"The objective is not only to produce good cricketers but also good global citizens of the future.

"Through this association, Middlesex and I are focused on providing the very best in cricket education, as much as possible, for our students."

Tendulkar had called time on his international career with an experience of 200 Tests and 463 One-Day Internationals (ODIs) under his belt.

(With AFP inputs)