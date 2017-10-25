 
Sachin Tendulkar, Vinod Kambli Finally Meet... And It's Pure Nostalgia

Updated: 25 October 2017 11:41 IST

Eight years ago, Kambli criticised Tendulkar on a TV show claiming the latter did not help him during the tumultuous phase of his life.

Sachin Tendulkar and Vinod Kambli met at a book launch in Mumbai. © Twitter

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar and Vinod Kambli's story is part of Indian cricket folklore. The duo grabbed headlines when they stitched together a 664-run stand during a school match in 1988. The two Mumbai stars rose through junior cricket ranks and made it to the Indian team. While Tendulkar took giant strides in the cricketing world, Kambli failed to maintain his form and consistency. Their contrasting fortunes on the field played a role in hampering their equation off it. Eight years ago, Kambli criticised Tendulkar on a TV show, claiming the latter did not help him during the a tumultuous phase of his life. As a result, Kambli was neither invited to Tendulkar's farewell Test nor found a mention in he latter's autobiography. In a sense, that signaled the end of their famed friendship.

Tendulkar and Kambli were spotted together at a recent book launch in Mumbai.

 'Master Blaster, I love you', tweeted Kambli.

The former left-hander informed his fans and followers that it was indeed their first-ever selfie. 

Kambli was visibly elated after having met his childhood friend. 

Mumbai and Indian cricket fans were thrilled with the news of their reunion.

Tendulkar made some really interesting points about India captain Virat Kohli at the event.

"His (Kohli's) attitude hasn't changed since he got into the team. I noticed that spark in him which many guys were not fond of and there were many guys who were criticising him for that," Tendulkar said.

"And today that has become the strength of the Indian team. He hasn't changed much but people around him have changed. His attitude has changed only because of his performances and it is extremely crucial for a player to have that freedom to express himself," the legendary batsman added.

Topics : Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar Vinod Kambli Cricket
Highlights
  • Kambli and Tendulkar met at a book launch in Mumbai
  • Tendulkar had not invited Kambli to his farewell Test
  • Kambli and Tendulkar registered a world record stand in 1988
