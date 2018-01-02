 
Sachin Tendulkar Turns Chef On New Year's Eve, Prepares Food For Family And Friends

Updated: 02 January 2018 12:21 IST

Sachin Tendulkar's love for food is no surprise. He is a Taurus by birth (April 24) and Taureans are known to be adventurous foodies

Sachin Tendulkar turned chef on New Year's eve © Twitter

Sachin Tendulkar's love for food is no surprise. He is a Taurus by birth (April 24) and Taureans are known to be adventurous foodies. It won't be a stretch to say that Sachin harbours a penchant for new cuisines and foods. On New year's eve, the former India captain turned chef and cooked for his friends and family. He took to Twitter and posted a barbeque video with the caption, "It was a pleasure to cook for my friends on New Year's Eve. I am glad all of them enjoyed and are still licking their fingers. Hope you all had a great New Year's Eve as well. Wishing you all a fantastic 2018. Stay blessed always."

Sachin had earlier shared on how during the 2003 World Cup, when India played against Pakistan, he scored a glorious 98 off 75 balls only on a tub of ice cream! He recounted not having lunch, listening to music with headphones clung to his ears, trying to soothe the worry lines with a tub of ice cream.

He has also earlier sported the chef's hat to cook dinner for his team-mates. According to sources, back in the 1997-98, at Ajay Jadeja's house, he is known to have cooked baingan ka bharta for his entire team.

The Master Blaster happens to be a big fan of Japanese cuisine too. He enjoys sushi and sashimi and is credited for having introduced Suresh Raina to Japanese food.

Yuvraj Singh had on Saturday uploaded a photo of him with former Indian seamer Ajit Agarkar and Sachin on Instagram and captioned it, "Thanks @sachintendulkar for the lovely night was great fun #monster Agarkar."

 

A post shared by Yuvraj Singh (@yuvisofficial) on

Yuvraj was seen wearing a black jacket with a red hat, but it was Sachin's glittering silver hat that got the fans talking. Soon after the post, fans flooded the comments section and expressed their love and gratitude for the trio.

