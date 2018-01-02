Sachin Tendulkar Turns Chef On New Year's Eve, Prepares Food For Family And Friends

Sachin Tendulkar's love for food is no surprise. He is a Taurus by birth (April 24) and Taureans are known to be adventurous foodies. It won't be a stretch to say that Sachin harbours a penchant for new cuisines and foods. On New year's eve, the former India captain turned chef and cooked for his friends and family. He took to Twitter and posted a barbeque video with the caption, "It was a pleasure to cook for my friends on New Year's Eve. I am glad all of them enjoyed and are still licking their fingers. Hope you all had a great New Year's Eve as well. Wishing you all a fantastic 2018. Stay blessed always."

It was a pleasure to cook for my friends on New Year's Eve. I am glad all of them enjoyed and are still licking their fingers ??

Hope you all had a great New Year's Eve as well. Wishing you all a fantastic 2018. Stay blessed always. pic.twitter.com/aOPVJUscx4 — sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 2, 2018

Sachin had earlier shared on how during the 2003 World Cup, when India played against Pakistan, he scored a glorious 98 off 75 balls only on a tub of ice cream! He recounted not having lunch, listening to music with headphones clung to his ears, trying to soothe the worry lines with a tub of ice cream.

He has also earlier sported the chef's hat to cook dinner for his team-mates. According to sources, back in the 1997-98, at Ajay Jadeja's house, he is known to have cooked baingan ka bharta for his entire team.

The Master Blaster happens to be a big fan of Japanese cuisine too. He enjoys sushi and sashimi and is credited for having introduced Suresh Raina to Japanese food.

Yuvraj Singh had on Saturday uploaded a photo of him with former Indian seamer Ajit Agarkar and Sachin on Instagram and captioned it, "Thanks @sachintendulkar for the lovely night was great fun #monster Agarkar."