Sachin Tendulkar Turns 45: Wishes Pour In For The 'Master Blaster'

Sachin Tendulkar celebrates his 45th birthday on Tuesday. On the special occasion, sportspersons and people from all spheres of life took to Twitter to wish the cricketing legend. The 'Master Blaster', as he is fondly referred to, bid adieu to the game in November 2013 at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium, however, he still continues to rule billion of hearts. With a huge pile of runs under his belt, Tendulkar dominates both ODI and Test run charts. Apart from his 15,921 runs in 200 Tests and 18,426 runs in 463 ODIs, the batting maestro also has numerous records to his name.

Tendulkar made his debut in 1989 as a 16-year-old against arch-rivals Pakistan in Karachi and dominated the 22 yards for more than two decades before hanging calling it a day in 2013 against the West Indies.

Former India cricketer VVS Laxman posted a picture with Tendulkar and wrote a special message on the cricket icon's birthday.

"Happy Birthday dear @sachin_rt . You are and will always remain an inspiration . It's wonderful to see you contribute towards society with some really good initiatives even after your retirement. Wish you success always. #HappyBirthdaySachin," Laxman's post read.

On Tendulkar's birthday, former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif recalled the 2003 World Cup match against Pakistan in Centurion. Tendulkar scored a match-winning 98 off 75 balls to guide India to a 6-wicket win against the arch-rivals. Kaif scored 35 runs in that match.

"Centurion 2003 was one of the best days in my life.Not just because we beat Pakistan in a WC match but because I got to witness from a distance of just 22 yards,a display of focus,intensity & genius.What a man, your glory will be unsurpassed @sachin_rt paaji #HappyBirthdaySachin," Kaif wrote on his Twitter handle.

Others too spoke about the inspirational impact of the batting great.

Tendulkar is currently involved in the IPL 2018 with Mumbai Indians as the team icon.

He was a part of as many as 78 matches in the IPL, where he amassed 2,334 runs at an average of 34.83 and a strike rate of 119.81. Tendulkar won the Orange Cap in the 2010 edition of the tournament in which he scored 618 runs in 15 appearances.