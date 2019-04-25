Sachin Tendulkar Trolls Vinod Kambli On "New Look"

Sachin Tendulkar, who turned 46 on Wednesday , came up with a reply to old friend and teammate Vinod Kambli on Twitter that has got Indian cricket fans buzzing. Kambli was among many who sent their birthday wishes to Sachin on Wednesday, also posting a video of himself singing a song about old friendships. Tendulkar, responding to the post a day later, said, “The song is great but I am still wondering why are your eyebrows still black when your beard is white.”

Thanks for the wishes, @vinodkambli349. The song is great but I am still wondering why are your eyebrows still black when your beard is white. https://t.co/QmRUtdgbNe — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) April 25, 2019

In the video posted by Kambli, he sings a song from an old Bollywood film, at the end of which he says, “Happy birthday Master Blaster.”

Fans praised Kambli's singing and shared old photos of the duo from their days climbing the ranks of Mumbai cricket and Indian cricket in replies to the post.

Sachin's reply, however, was the clincher.

“Sir this is Digital Yug..Kuch bhi ho sakta hai (Anything can happen in the digital age),” speculated a Twitter user. One user tried to explain that Kambli must have adopted a “new look”. “God of humour too,” commented another user.

Sachin and Kambli, in a much-fabled story from the annals of Indian cricket, were trained by the same coach, played for the same school team and then played together for India. The two had burst into the spotlight when they had put up a historic partnership of 664 runs with individual scores of 326 not out (Tendulkar) and 349 not out (Kambli) for Shardashram Vidyamandir against St Xavier's High School in the Harris Shield semi-final in February 1988.