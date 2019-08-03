Sachin Tendulkar was thrilled after one of his cars parked itself in the garage. The Indian batting legend added that he felt as if Anil Kapoor, like his invisible character in the film Mr. India, has taken control of his driver-less car. "Thrilling experience to witness my car park itself in my garage. It felt like Mr. India (@AnilKapoor) had taken control! I'm sure the rest of the weekend will be as exciting with my friends," Sachin Tendulkar captioned the video on Twitter.

Thrilling experience to witness my car park itself in my garage. It felt like Mr. India (@AnilKapoor) had taken control!

I'm sure the rest of the weekend will be as exciting with my friends. pic.twitter.com/pzZ6oRmIAt — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 2, 2019

"Today, I am going to show you something really special. The car has started and there's no driver. I hope I am not sitting next to Mr. India. We are going to try and park the car here. My first driver-less parking," Tendulkar was heard saying in the 41-second-long video.

Actor Anil Kapoor, who played the protagonist in the film Mr. India, replied on Tendulkar's tweet, saying: "Mr. India always parks like a pro! This driverless parking technology is amazing!"

Mr. India always parks like a pro!

This driverless parking technology is amazing! @sachin_rt https://t.co/Mr1myxTE8J — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) August 2, 2019

In July, Tendulkar was inducted into the International Cricket Council (ICC) Hall of Fame along with former South Africa fast bowler Allan Donald and two-time two-time World Cup-winning Australian woman cricketer Cathryn Fitzpatrick.

"It is an honour to be inducted into the ICC Cricket Hall of Fame, which cherishes the contribution of cricketers over generations. They have all contributed to the growth and popularity of the game and I am happy to have done my bit," Tendulkar said at the induction ceremony held in London.