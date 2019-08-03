 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Watch: Sachin Tendulkar "Thrilled" As His Car Parks Itself

Updated: 03 August 2019 17:37 IST

Sachin Tendulkar said he felt as if Anil Kapoor, like his invisible character in the film Mr. India, has taken control of his driver-less car.

Watch: Sachin Tendulkar "Thrilled" As His Car Parks Itself
Sachin Tendulkar was inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame last month. © Twitter

Sachin Tendulkar was thrilled after one of his cars parked itself in the garage. The Indian batting legend added that he felt as if Anil Kapoor, like his invisible character in the film Mr. India, has taken control of his driver-less car. "Thrilling experience to witness my car park itself in my garage. It felt like Mr. India (@AnilKapoor) had taken control! I'm sure the rest of the weekend will be as exciting with my friends," Sachin Tendulkar captioned the video on Twitter.

"Today, I am going to show you something really special. The car has started and there's no driver. I hope I am not sitting next to Mr. India. We are going to try and park the car here. My first driver-less parking," Tendulkar was heard saying in the 41-second-long video.

Actor Anil Kapoor, who played the protagonist in the film Mr. India, replied on Tendulkar's tweet, saying: "Mr. India always parks like a pro! This driverless parking technology is amazing!"

In July, Tendulkar was inducted into the International Cricket Council (ICC) Hall of Fame along with former South Africa fast bowler Allan Donald and two-time two-time World Cup-winning Australian woman cricketer Cathryn Fitzpatrick.

"It is an honour to be inducted into the ICC Cricket Hall of Fame, which cherishes the contribution of cricketers over generations. They have all contributed to the growth and popularity of the game and I am happy to have done my bit," Tendulkar said at the induction ceremony held in London.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar Sachin Tendulkar Cricket
Get the latest West Indies vs India 2019 news, check out the West Indies vs India 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more West Indies vs India 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Tendulkar was left in thrill after one of his cars parked itself
  • He said it felt as if Mr. India has taken control of his car
  • Anil Kapoor replied, "Mr. India always parks like a pro!"
Related Articles
Steve Smith Overtakes Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar With 24th Test Century
Steve Smith Overtakes Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar With 24th Test Century
Sachin Tendulkar Shares Picture With "The Sultan Of Swing"
Sachin Tendulkar Shares Picture With "The Sultan Of Swing"
Sachin Tendulkar Shares Bizarre Video, Twitter Trolls Umpire Kumar Dharmasena
Sachin Tendulkar Shares Bizarre Video, Twitter Trolls Umpire Kumar Dharmasena
Sachin Tendulkar, PM Narendra Modi Congratulate Hima Das For Winning Five Gold Medals In A Month
Sachin Tendulkar, PM Narendra Modi Congratulate Hima Das For Winning Five Gold Medals In A Month
Sachin Tendulkar "Humbled" After Induction Into ICC Hall Of Fame
Sachin Tendulkar "Humbled" After Induction Into ICC Hall Of Fame
Advertisement

Advertisement

India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 04 June 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.