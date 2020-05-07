Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
Sachin Tendulkar Thanks Daughter Sara For Making "Fabulous Beetroot Kebabs". See Pictures

Updated: 07 May 2020 08:56 IST
Sachin Tendulkar took to Instagram to thank his daughter Sara for making "fabulous" beetroot kebabs.

Sachin Tendulkar posted an image on Instagram. © Instagram

Sachin Tendulkar took to Instagram on Wednesday to share pictures of himself holding a plate full of beetroot kebabs made by his daughter Sara Tendulkar. Sachin Tendulkar, while thanking his daughter for the 'fabulous' kebabs, also said that it took the Indian batting legend just 60 seconds to empty the plate. "Gone in 60 seconds! Thanks for the fabulous beetroot kebabs @saratendulkar," Sachin Tendulkar captioned the pictures. Soon after Tendulkar posted the pictures, fans flooded the comments sections with heartwarming messages.

Tendulkar also posted an Instagram story where he revealed that Sara also made Tabbouleh salad.

"This was over before we could say Tabbouleh," Tendulkar wrote in his Instagram story.

Tendulkar, much like other present and former cricketers, is spending time at home amid the nationwide lockdown which is in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus in the country. 

Tendulkar, who retired from international cricket in 2013, has held all the major records.

Tendulkar is the only player in the history of cricket to have scored 100 international hundreds.

Tendulkar also happens to be the first male cricketer to score a double-century in an ODI match.

Sachin Tendulkar served Indian cricket for 24 years and during this period, he represented the country in six World Cups.

In Tests, Tendulkar amassed 15,921 runs at an average of 53.78 with 51 centuries and 68 half-centuries.

The 37-year-old had pledged to feed 5,000 people for a month.

In March this year, the batting great had donated Rs 25 lakh each to the Prime Minister's Relief Fund and the Chief Minister of Maharashtra's Relief Fund to aid the battle against COVID-19.

