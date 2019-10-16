 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Multiple Super Overs "Fair Way To Obtain Result": Sachin Tendulkar Welcomes ICC's Rule Change

Updated: 16 October 2019 15:18 IST

The International Cricket Council on Monday changed the Super Over rule for all its major tournaments following the uproar over the outcome of the men's World Cup final in July.

Multiple Super Overs "Fair Way To Obtain Result": Sachin Tendulkar Welcomes ICC
Sachin Tendulkar welcomed the ICC's decision to stop boundary count as a way of deciding knockout games. © Twitter

Sachin Tendulkar was the first to recommend it and cricket legend on Wednesday welcomed the ICC's decision to stop boundary count as a way of deciding knockout games in its global tournaments like the World Cup. The International Cricket Council on Monday changed the Super Over rule for all its major tournaments following the uproar over the outcome of the men's World Cup final in July when England were declared winners against New Zealand on boundary count. After the board meetings in Dubai, the ICC decided that in semi-finals and finals of future global tournaments, if the teams score the same number of runs in their Super Overs, the process will be repeated until one side wins.

"I felt this was important as it is a fair way to obtain a result when nothing else separates the 2 teams," Tendulkar tweeted in favour of the move.

England were adjudged winners of the July 14 final owing to more number of boundaries -- 22 fours and two sixes to New Zealand's 16 -- after the regulation game and the ensuing Super Over ended in a tie.

Two days later, Tendulkar endorsed a second Super Over to decide the winner instead of applying the boundary count rule.

Many former players and fans criticised the rule after the nerve-wracking final, prompting the game's governing body to rethink.

The ICC on Monday said in a statement: "In group stages, if the Super Over is tied, the match will be tied. In semifinals and finals, there is one change to the Super Over regulation in keeping with the basic principle of scoring more runs than the opponent to win, the Super Over will be repeated until one team has more runs than the other."

The change, however, did not find favour with New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham and the team's former batting coach Craig McMillan, both of whom mocked it as a late-in-the-day decision.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar Sachin Tendulkar England England Cricket Team New Zealand New Zealand Cricket Team Cricket International Cricket Council
Get the latest India vs South Africa 2019 news, check out the India vs South Africa 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs South Africa 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • ICC changed the Super Over rule for all its major tournaments
  • Tendulkar welcomed ICC's rule change calling it fair way to get a result
  • England were adjudged winners of WC final owing to superior boundaries
Related Articles
Sachin Tendulkar, Brian Lara Among Stars To Play T20 Tournament In India
Sachin Tendulkar, Brian Lara Among Stars To Play T20 Tournament In India
India Women vs South Africa Women: Mithali Raj First Woman Cricketer To Play International Cricket For Over Two Decades
India Women vs South Africa Women: Mithali Raj First Woman Cricketer To Play International Cricket For Over Two Decades
Air Force Day 2019: Sachin Tendulkar Pays Tribute To Indian Air Force On 87th Anniversary
Air Force Day 2019: Sachin Tendulkar Pays Tribute To Indian Air Force On 87th Anniversary
Dussehra 2019: Sachin Tendulkar, Gautam Gambhir Wish Fans On Vijayadashami
Dussehra 2019: Sachin Tendulkar, Gautam Gambhir Wish Fans On Vijayadashami
Rohit Sharma Needs To Keep Up Aggression Like Virender Sehwag, Says Sachin Tendulkar
Rohit Sharma Needs To Keep Up Aggression Like Virender Sehwag, Says Sachin Tendulkar
Advertisement

Advertisement

India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 115
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 104
5 AustraliaAustralia 99
Last updated on: 15 October 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.