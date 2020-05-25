Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

Sachin Tendulkar Surprises Family On 25th Wedding Anniversary With Homemade "Mango Kulfi"

Updated: 25 May 2020 22:51 IST

Sachin Tendulkar celebrated his 25th wedding anniversary on Monday and decided to make this occasion even more special for his family members.

Sachin Tendulkar Surprises Family On 25th Wedding Anniversary With Homemade "Mango Kulfi"
Sachin Tendulkar also shared the recipe with his fans. © Instagram

Sachin Tendulkar, who broke many records during his 24-year-long international career, reached another milestone, but this time off the field. The batting maestro celebrated his 25th wedding anniversary on Monday and decided to make this occasion even more special for his family members by preparing a sweet dish for them. Tendulkar, who has been trying hands at different things, decided to surprise his family members by preparing "Mango Kulfi". "A Surprise for our Wedding Anniversary. Made this Mango Kulfi as a surprise for everyone at home on our 25th wedding anniversary," Tendulkar wrote on Instagram.

Earlier in the day, Sachin Tendulkar took to Twitter to extend heartfelt wishes to his fans on the festival of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Tendulkar, like most of us, is spending time at home during this coronavirus lockdown.

Tendulkar, known across the globe for his batting skills, had in one of his posts expressed that he loves doing different things and last week the batting legend turned barber for his son Arjun Tendulkar and gave him a haircut.

"As a father you need to do everything, be it playing games with your kids, gyming with them or for that matter cutting their hair. However the haircut turns out you'll always be handsome @arjuntendulkar24 Special thanks to my salon assistant @saratendulkar," Tendulkar captioned the video on Instagram.

Tendulkar, the leading run-scorer in the international cricket, also participated in the "Keep It Up Challenge" after he was nominated by former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh.

Tendulkar kept juggling the ball off his bat but unlike Yuvraj, the 47-year-old aced the challenge with a blindfold on. 

"I am challenging you back @yuvisofficial, but this time with a twist!! All I can ask everyone to do is take care and stay safe," Tendulkar captioned the video.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar Sachin Tendulkar Yuvraj Singh Yuvraj Singh Cricket
Get the latest Indian Premier League 2020 news, check out the IPL 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Sachin Tendulkar celebrated his 25th wedding anniversary on Monday
  • Tendulkar decided to make this occasion even more special for his family
  • Tendulkar has been trying hands at different things during lockdown
Related Articles
Eid-ul-Fitr 2020: Sachin Tendulkar, Irfan Pathan And Other Cricket Stars Extend Eid Greetings
Eid-ul-Fitr 2020: Sachin Tendulkar, Irfan Pathan And Other Cricket Stars Extend Eid Greetings
Gautam Gambhir Picks Sachin Tendulkar Over Virat Kohli As Best ODI Batsman
Gautam Gambhir Picks Sachin Tendulkar Over Virat Kohli As Best ODI Batsman
Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, Rahul Dravid Star In ICCs Throwback Post, Fans Get Nostalgic
Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, Rahul Dravid Star In ICC's Throwback Post, Fans Get Nostalgic
Watch: Sachin Tendulkar Plucks Lemons From Tree Using Bamboo Stick, Harbhajan Singh Requests Some For Himself
Watch: Sachin Tendulkar Plucks Lemons From Tree Using Bamboo Stick, Harbhajan Singh Requests Some For Himself
Yuvraj Singh Shares Fans Artwork Made On Watermelon. See Pictures
Yuvraj Singh Shares Fan's Artwork Made On Watermelon. See Pictures
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 Australia Australia 116
2 New Zealand New Zealand 115
3 India India 114
4 England England 105
5 Sri Lanka Sri Lanka 91
Last updated on: 01 May 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.