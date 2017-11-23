 
Sachin Tendulkar, Suresh Raina Wish Ex-India Coach Gary Kirsten On His 50th Birthday

Updated: 23 November 2017 16:32 IST

Gary Kirsten was coach of Team India when they lifted the ICC World Cup in 2011.

Sachin Tendulkar and Gary Kirsten share a light moment in this file image © Twitter

Former India coach and South African legend Gary Kirsten turned 50 on Thursday and wishes poured on Twitter from former and current cricketers alike. Legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar posted a special message for Kirsten, who led the Indian team to a World Cup triumph in 2011. "We've had some good laughs over the years, @Gary_Kirsten. You've been a fantastic coach who has inspired and supported us when we needed it most. More importantly, you've been a good friend. #HappyBirthday", he posted on his official account.

Kirsten was coach of the Indian team from March, 2008 till the end of the ICC World Cup 2011, which India won.

Cricketer Suresh Raina also joined the list of well-wishers as he extended birthday greetings to Kirsten.

"Happy birthday @Gary_Kirsten, you weren't just a gritty opening batsman but also a truly inspiring coach and someone who helped achieve every Indian's dream come true too!" Raina captioned on Twitter.

Kirsten's record as a batsman for the Proteas has been phenomenal. He has 7,289 Test runs, 6,798 ODI runs and 34 international centuries to his name. He also boasts of an impressive unbeaten 188 in the 1996 World Cup match against the UAE.

His 275 against England in 1999 at Durban is the highest individual score by any player on South African soil in Test cricket. He went past Graeme Pollock's 274 at the same venue against Australia in 1970. Kirsten's batting average of 67.93 runs in ODI finals is the highest among the ten players with 1000 and more runs.

Kirsten made his Test debut in 1993 against Australia while his ODI debut came against Australia in the same year.

Topics : Gary Kirsten Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar Suresh Kumar Raina Cricket
Highlights
  • South African legend Gary Kirsten turned 50 on Thursday
  • Sachin Tendulkar and Suresh Raina wished the former India coach
  • He was coach of India from March 2008 to 2011, where he won the WC
