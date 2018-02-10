 
Sachin Tendulkar Showers Praise On Rangana Herath After Spinner Creates History

Updated: 10 February 2018 18:08 IST

Rangana Herath surpassed Pakistan bowling great Wasim Akram as the most successful left-arm bowler in Test history with 415 wickets.

Rangana Herath celebrates the fall of wicket against Bangladesh © AFP

Veteran Sri Lanka spinner Rangana Herath on Saturday entered the record books during his team's win over Bangladesh in the second Test in Mirpur. The left-arm spinner returned with figures of 4/49 to surpass Pakistan bowling great Wasim Akram as the most successful left-arm bowler in Test history with 415 wickets. Herath's personal milestone didn't go unnoticed as batting legends Sachin Tendulkar and Kumar Sangakkara applauded him on Twitter.

"Outstanding effort to become the highest left-arm wicket taking bowler. Congratulations, @HerathRSL!", Tendulkar captioned on Twitter.

"Awesome win @OfficialSLC in tough conditions. Well played to everyone. Onwards and upwards", Sangakkara posted on his Twitter account.

Herath overtook Akram (414 wickets in 104 Tests), Daniel Vettori (362 wickets in 113 Tests), Chaminda Vaas (355 wickets in 111 Tests) and Mitchell Johnson (313 wickets in 73 Tests) in the elite list of bowlers with most Test wickets by a left-arm bowler.

Herath made his Test debut against Australia at Galle in 1999 where he finished with figures of 4/97 and the match ended in a draw.

Earlier in the Test match, off-spinner Akila Dananjaya took 5-24 against Bangladesh with the hosts needing 339 runs to win, crumbled for 123. Set a target of 339 runs, a collapse-prone Bangladesh were all out for 123 in 29.3 overs in their second innings in the second session of the third day, without offering much of a challenge. Dananjaya finished with 5-24 to take his match haul to eight wickets. The first Test had ended in a draw in Chittagong.

Highlights
  • Rangana Herath became the highest left-arm Test wicket-taker
  • Herath returned with figures of 4/49 in the Test vs Bangladesh
  • Akila Dananjaya claimed five wickets in an innings on debut
