With coronavirus still spreading across India, everyone, particularly athletes, have taken to the mundane moments of life since the country went into lockdown in March. Former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar also seems to be enjoying the offbeat sides of his life. He has been sharing those moments occasionally on social media. Recently, the 47-year-old sharing an adorable video with a cat on Instagram, which has been hailed by his fans. He captioned the video as, "My new friend is back! Looks like he's missing the Vada Pav from the last visit."

Earlier, Sachin had posted a photo of him making vada pav. The same cat in was visible in one of the photos. Sachin had mentioned that the cat was sneakily observing him while he made the dish. the post was captioned as, "Vada Pav was, is and always will be one of my favourite snacks. Also had an unexpected visitor who looked keen to have one too... Swipe to see the visitor".

Since the COVID-19 lockdown began, Sachin has been experimenting with cooking. Other than the vada pav, he had also posted a video of him explaining how to prepare mango kulfi.

Regarded by many as one of the greatest batsmen in world cricket, Sachin retired in 2013. He had made his international debut in 1989.