Sachin Tendulkar, legendary Team India cricketer, on Thursday took to Instagram to share a throwback picture which shows him babysitting son Arjun. The image was accompanied by a funny caption, which shows the humorous side of the former India batsman. "When they tell you to baby sit...and you do so," said Tendulkar. The 47-year-old looks quite young in the photo and is seen staring at the camera with a funky expression, as Arjun looks on. Fans expressed their happiness in the comments section, with some praising Tendulkar for his "superb pose" while others called it a "cute pic".

The former cricketer has always been someone who cares deeply for his family, as evident from the images shared on social media showcasing the celebration of his mother Rajni Tendulkar's 83rd birthday.

Brothers Ajit and Nitin joined in along with his sisters and other members of the family in a virtual meet, with social distancing the norm during COVID-19.

"Had a fun evening celebrating our Aai's 83rd birthday with all my brothers & sisters who joined us over a video call," Tendulkar captioned the post on Instagram.

The 47-year-old has shared many pictures with his mother in the past, with the latter gifting him a "priceless" gift recently on his birthday (April 24).

"Started my day by taking blessings from my Mother. Sharing a photo of Ganpati Bappa that she gifted me. Absolutely priceless," Tendulkar had posted on Twitter, along with two images which show him seeking blessings from his mother.

The legendary player retired from international cricket in 2013.