Sachin Tendulkar Seeks Coach Ramakant Achrekar's Blessings On Guru Purnima

The story of Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar and his childhood coach Ramakant Achrekar is well known to fans across India. 'Achrekar Sir' as he is fondly known, was the man who shaped Tendulkar's future. The batsman credits 86-year-old Ramakant Achrekar for every milestone that he ever reached and on Friday wished his coach on the auspicious occasion of Guru Purnima. "Today, #GuruPurnima, is the day we remember those who have taught us to be better versions of ourselves. Achrekar Sir, I couldn't have done all this without you. ?? Don't forget to thank your gurus and take their blessings. #AtulRanade and I just did," Sachin wrote on Twitter.

Today, #GuruPurnima, is the day we remember those who have taught us to be better versions of ourselves. Achrekar Sir, I couldn't have done all this without you. Don't forget to thank your gurus and take their blessings. #AtulRanade and I just did. pic.twitter.com/FOS64baoB3 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 27, 2018

Tendulkar has always maintained that Achrekar played a major role in building his career which spanned for 24 years. Achrekar was honoured with the Dronacharya Award in 1990 and the Padma Shri in 2010.

Tendulkar played a total of 200 Test and 463 ODIs for India amassing over 34,000 international runs. The 45-year-old was the first batsman in history of cricket to score a double-century (200 not out off 147 balls against South Africa in 2010) in ODI cricket. Sachin also holds the record of scoring most hundreds (100 centuries) in international cricket.

Tendulkar recently announced his association with Middlesex Cricket to launch an academy for budding male and female cricketers between the ages of nine and 14 with a motive to spread cricket around the globe.