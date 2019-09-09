 
BCCI's Post Remembering Sachin Tendulkar's Maiden ODI Hundred Turns Twitter Nostalgic

Updated: 09 September 2019 15:52 IST

The cricket board posted a video of Sachin Tendulkar's maiden ODI century which he scored on September 9, 1994 -- exactly 25 years ago.

BCCI
It took Sachin Tendulkar close to five years to get to the three-figure mark in ODIs. © Twitter

Sachin Tendulkar finished his international career with 100 centuries and out of these, 49 came in One-day Internationals (ODIs). While every century which Sachin Tendulkar scored was special in some way or the other, the one that stands out the most for him and the fans is the maiden century in the 50-over format. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday posted a video of Sachin Tendulkar's maiden ODI century which he scored on September 9, 1994 -- exactly 25 years ago -- against Australia in Colombo. "#OnThisDay in 1994 - Batting great @sachin_rt scored his first ODI hundred. Relive the magic - DD SPORTS," BCCI tweeted.

What makes this hundred more special is that it took Sachin Tendulkar close to five years to get to the three-figure mark in the format, since making his ODI debut in December 1989 against arch-rivals Pakistan.

The reason why it took him so long lies in the number at which he used to bat in the initial part of his career. Sachin maiden century in ODIs came opening the innings for India and after this he cemented his place in the side as an opener.

As soon as the BCCI posted the video, people turned nostalgic and started sharing their experiences. While some termed it as the stepping stone for future star, others shared how old they were when Sachin scored the century.

Here are some of the reactions:

Like his many centuries, Sachin's maiden ODI ton also resulted in Team India's victory against the strong Australian side.

Sachin scored 110 runs off 130 balls, helping India post 246 for loss of eight wickets in 50 overs.

All-rounder Manoj Prabhakar who opened the innings with Sachin in the match picked up three wickets which resulted in Australia being dismissed for 215, losing the match by 31 runs.

Sachin's performance also won him the player of the match award.

Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar India Cricket Team R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo Australia Cricket Team Cricket BCCI
