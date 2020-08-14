On this day in 1990, Sachin Tendulkar scored his maiden international hundred against England in Manchester. It was the second Test match of the series between India and England when Sachin Tendulkar achieved this feat. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took to Twitter to remember the occasion and tweeted, "#OnThisDay in 1990, @sachin_rt scored his maiden international hundred against England at Old Trafford. The Master Blaster was 17 when he hit that magnificent knock-the third- youngest batsman ever to register a Test century".

#OnThisDay in 1990, @sachin_rt scored his maiden international against England at Old Trafford.



The Master Blaster was 17 when he hit that magnificent knock - the third-youngest batsman ever to register a Test century. #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/9UqgfCqPLL BCCI (@BCCI) August 14, 2020

Sachin Tendulkar achieved this feat in the second innings of the Test match against England. Tendulkar came out to bat after India had lost 5 wickets. he smashed the English bowlers all around the park and scored 119 from 189 balls.

He struck 17 boundaries during his innings and helped India draw the Test match on the final day.

Tendulkar was in good touch throughout the Test match as he had scored a crucial 68 in the first innings of the game as well.

He was given with the player of the match award for his brilliant batting in both innings of the Test match.

Promoted

In a career spanning over 24 years, Sachin Tendulkar played 200 Test matches for the country and amassed 15,921 runs. He is the only player in the world to score 51 centuries in Test cricket.

In One-Day Internationals (ODIs), Sachin featured in 463 matches and smashed 18,426 runs with 49 centuries to his name.