 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Indian Parents More Open To Alternative Careers: Sachin Tendulkar

Updated: 03 March 2019 17:23 IST

Sachin Tendulkar said his vision is to transform India from a sports-loving to a sports-playing nation.

Indian Parents More Open To Alternative Careers: Sachin Tendulkar
Sachin Tendulkar was addressing reporters on the sidelines of an off-roading event. © Instagram

Indian parents are now more open-minded and allow their wards the liberty to pursue alternative careers in dance, culinary arts and not just the hackneyed medicine and engineering, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar said on Sunday. Addressing reporters on the sidelines of an off-roading event, BadRoadBuddies, organised by Apollo Tyres in South Goa's Quepem village, the Bharat Ratna awardee said his vision was to transform India from a sports-loving to a sports-playing nation.

"Parents are open-minded now. You have so many celebrated chefs and professional dancers. India is slowly, slowly changing. And it's all about giving them (youth) opportunity at the right time and platform," Tendulkar said.

"As far as our country is concerned, today the choice is not just confined to whether you want to be a doctor or an engineer," he said.

Underlining the importance of fitness, Tendulkar said it was key and when it came to maintaining one's health, there was always scope for improvement.

"Let us all get fitter and healthier. I know we all like to feel fit. But the statistics, the number, don't say so. There is plenty of (room for) improvement. That is the message I want to give to everyone," he said.

The record-setting cricketer said his vision is to get more Indians to actually play sports. "On number of occasions I have mentioned that India is a sports-loving nation but not a sports playing nation. And that is what my aim is - to transform India from a sports-loving nation to a sports playing nation," he remarked.

Comments
Topics : Sachin Tendulkar Cricket
Get the latest India vs Australia news, check out the India vs Australia 2018-19 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Ind vs Aus updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Sachin was addressing reporters on the sidelines of an off-roading event
  • He underlined the importance of fitness
  • Sachin's vision is to make India a sports-playing nation
Related Articles
"Our Hero": Virat Kohli, Sania Mirza Salute Abhinandan Varthaman On His Return
"Our Hero": Virat Kohli, Sania Mirza Salute Abhinandan Varthaman On His Return
Sports Stars Salute Indian Air Force After Strike On Terror Camp
Sports Stars Salute Indian Air Force After Strike On Terror Camp
My Response On India vs Pakistan World Cup Match Nothing To Do With Sachin Tendulkar
My Response On India vs Pakistan World Cup Match Nothing To Do With Sachin Tendulkar's Statement: Sourav Ganguly
"He Wants Two Points, I Want World Cup": Sourav Ganguly Reacts To Sachin Tendulkar
"He Wants Two Points, I Want World Cup": Sourav Ganguly Reacts To Sachin Tendulkar's Comment On India vs Pakistan World Cup Match
"Would Hate To Give Pakistan Two Points": Sachin Tendulkar Wants India To Beat Pakistan In World Cup
"Would Hate To Give Pakistan Two Points": Sachin Tendulkar Wants India To Beat Pakistan In World Cup
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 107
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 105
4 AustraliaAustralia 104
5 EnglandEngland 104
Last updated on: 24 February 2019

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.