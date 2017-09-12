 
Sachin Tendulkar Reveals The Lowest Phase In His India Career

Updated: 12 September 2017 15:58 IST

Tendulkar said the Indian cricket team witnessed a lot of changes after the first round exit from the 2007 World Cup in the West Indies and the move eventually reaped huge dividends.

Sachin Tendulkar is now part of BCCI's Cricket Advisory Committee. © AFP

Legendary Sachin Tendulkar on Tuesday said the phase around the 2007 World Cup was the lowest ebb for Indian cricket.

"I think 2006-07 we were possibly our lowest (phase). We didn't qualify for the Super 8 stage of the 2007 World Cup. But we got back from there and started fresh thinking, we started moving in a new direction," the right-handed batsman said.

"We had to make a lot of changes. And once we had planned what we had to achieve as a team, we were committed to it and the results followed," he added.

In the 2007 Cricket World Cup, the Rahul Dravid-led India lost to Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in group stages to crash out in the opening round.

"We had to change a lot of things. Whether they were right or wrong we didn't know. The change did not happen overnight. We had to wait for results. In fact it took me 21 years of my career to lift that beautiful World Cup trophy," said Tendulkar.

Tendulkar was part of the Indian squad which lifted the 2011 World Cup under the captaincy of Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Highlights
  • India crashed out of the 2007 World Cup at the first hurdle
  • Tendulkar said the team made several changes after the 2007 World Cup
  • Tendulkar was part of India's 2011 World Cup team
