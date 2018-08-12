 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Sachin Tendulkar Reveals The Improvement He Wants In Test Cricket

Updated: 12 August 2018 14:00 IST

The batting legend said in the shorter formats of the game, the bowlers are duly getting tested.

Sachin Tendulkar Reveals The Improvement He Wants In Test Cricket
Sachin Tendulkar said that Test cricket should pose more of a test for batsmen. © Twitter

Sachin Tendulkar on Saturday said that Test cricket should pose more of a test for batsmen. The batting legend is of the opinion that while bowlers are put under pressure in the shorter formats of the game and are severely tested, he questioned whether or not that the batsmen are being tested enough in Test cricket. "In T20Is and ODIs, the bowlers get tested all the time. In Test cricket, is it testing batters?" Tendulkar was quoted as saying by icc.com.

The 45-year-old Tendulkar, who has played 200 Tests for India, said that surfaces are key in Test cricket to check a batsman's capabilities. He also said the first Test between India and England at Edgbaston was a perfect illustration for the same.

"The key ingredient of Test cricket is the surface that we play on, when you keep flat, dead surfaces, where the bowler thinks, 'I have no chance, I'm going to stick to my channel', and the batter thinks, okay, on this surface if I don't do anything foolish, I (won't) be out,' that game is becoming boring, it's becoming dull," Tendulkar, who had 15,921 runs to his name in Test cricket, explained.

The batting maestro also gave his own example and said, he was a kind of cricketer who liked to bat on any surface provided to him.

"It's not about batting on flat surfaces, I enjoyed playing on surfaces that were given to us, more so when it was an attacking field," he said.

Tendulkar was in attendance at Lord's to ring the iconic bell on the opening day of the second Test between India and England but weather played spoilsport as Day 1 was washed out.

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team Sachin Tendulkar Cricket
Get the latest India vs England news, check out the India vs England schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs England updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Sachin said that bowlers are put under pressure is shorter formats
  • Sachin has played 200 Tests for India
  • The batting maestro also gave his own example
Related Articles
Sachin Tendulkar Reveals The Improvement He Wants In Test Cricket
Sachin Tendulkar Reveals The Improvement He Wants In Test Cricket
"I Was More Suited To Tests": Mohammad Kaif Likens His Batting Technique To Rahul Dravid, Gautam Gambhir
"I Was More Suited To Tests": Mohammad Kaif Likens His Batting Technique To Rahul Dravid, Gautam Gambhir
India vs England: Sachin Tendulkar Returns Without Ringing Lord
India vs England: Sachin Tendulkar Returns Without Ringing Lord's Five-Minute Bell
Sachin Tendulkar Wants Virat Kohli To Stay Hungry For Runs After Edgbaston Heroics
Sachin Tendulkar Wants Virat Kohli To Stay Hungry For Runs After Edgbaston Heroics
India vs England: If Somebody Is Good, Age Shouldn
India vs England: If Somebody Is Good, Age Shouldn't Be A Criterion For His Selection, Says Sachin Tendulkar
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 IndiaIndia 125
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
3 AustraliaAustralia 106
4 New ZealandNew Zealand 102
5 EnglandEngland 97
Last updated on: 05 August 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.