Indian batting icon Sachin Tendulkar announced his retirement from international cricket on this very day in 2013. Tendulkar called time on his international cricket journey after 24 years at his home ground Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. On a day when the whole country remembered Tendulkar for his immense contribution to the Indian cricket, the batting maestro took to Twitter to share with his fans a "wonderful gift" he got from his dear friend Brian Lara and the West Indies cricket board.

"#OnThisDay years ago @windiescricket and my friends @BrianLara & @henrygayle presented me with this beautiful steel drum. Drum I will always be grateful for such a wonderful gift and thank them for their love and respect. Thank you once again. @BCCI," Sachin tweeted.

#OnThisDay years ago @windiescricket and my friends @BrianLara & @henrygayle presented me with this beautiful steel drum.



I will always be grateful for such a wonderful gift and thank them for their love and respect.



Thank you once again. @BCCI pic.twitter.com/JtpZB8XV1Z — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) November 16, 2020

In the video posted on the micro-blogging site, Sachin thanked the entire West Indies team for their love and respect. In the video, he also revealed that when Lara had visited his home, he had played the instrument and it sounded amazing. Later, Sachin also played the instrument.

"Exactly sever year ago, on this very day I was presented with this beautiful steel drums by the West Indian cricket board, the entire team and my dear friend Brian Lara. To me this represents Love and respect that you have had for me and I reciprocate that. Thank you so very much for the special gift," Sachin said in the video.

Promoted

"I remember when Brian Lara had come home, he had played this and it sounded amazing. Let's see if I can play a bit. I know it's not gonna sound like that but this is my tribute to all of you. Thank you for everything that you have done for me," he said before playing the instrument.

Tendulkar is the only player in the history to play 200 matches in the longest format and score 100 international centuries across formats. He currently hold the world record of most number of runs in the 50-over and Test cricket.