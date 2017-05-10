 
Sachin Tendulkar Reveals Iconic 'Sachin-Sachin' Chant Not Started by Indian Cricket Fans

Updated: 10 May 2017 12:16 IST

Sachin Tendulkar reveals where he heard the chant for the first time.

Sachin Tendulkar said his mother started the Sachin! Sachin! chant © AFP

Although Sachin Tendulkar retired from international cricket in 2013, the former India captain continues to rule the hearts of cricket fans across the globe. The legendary batsman is greeted with the iconic 'Sachin! Sachin!' chant every time the public gets a glimpse of their 'Master- Blaster', as he is fondly called. During his playing days, the chant was heard at every stadium whenever Tendulkar walked out to bat. On Tuesday, the 44-year-old revealed that it was his mother who actually started the chant.

"I never thought 'Sachin Sachin' (chant) would continue beyond my playing days. It has now gone to the theatres. So I feel happy," the right-handed batsman said.

Tendulkar said this after a song from a movie "Sachin: A Billion Dreams", based on his life, was launched in presence of music composer A.R. Rahman.

"My mother started it actually. I used to go play downstairs and to call me back home, mother would call 'Sachin Sachin'," Tendulkar said when asked when he had first heard the chant.

There is an iconic picture of a young Tendulkar holding a bat.

Asked about it, Tendulkar said, "This was actually taken at home when I was playing with my brother. This was in the balcony. I was only four or five then. My positions weren't perfect. What I enjoyed was, hitting the ball. Be it a cricket bat or a tennis racket. My brother would chuck tennis ball, few I used to hit from cricket bat, few from rackets."

(With inputs from PTI)

Topics : India Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar Cricket
Highlights
  • Tendulkar said his mother started the Sachin! Sachin! chant
  • I'm happy the chant has gone beyond my playing days: Tendulkar
  • 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' is slated for release on May 26
