Sachin Tendulkar, Indian batting legend, took to Twitter to share a picture with his childhood coach Ramakant Achrekar on Thursday and penned an emotional message for him. The former India batsman highlighted the fact that Achrekar helped countless budding cricketers and guided them to realise their strengths. "Thinking of a person very close to my heart who helped countless young cricketers, including me, to realise their potential through the power of sport & character. Thank you for everything, Achrekar Sir," Tendulkar captioned the photograph.

Achrekar died on January 2, 2019 at his home due to age-related complications.

Achrekar died on January 2, 2019 at his home due to age-related complications.

The 47-year-old, regarded as one of the greatest batsmen of all time, is the leading run-getter in One-Day Internationals and Test format.

Tendulkar has 18,426 runs in ODIs with 49 centuries and 96 half-centuries while in the longest format of the game, he has scored 15,921 runs with the help of 51 centuries and 68 half-centuries.

Tendulkar played 200 Test matches and 463 ODIs during his international career that lasted for over two decades.

The Mumbai-born batsman played six World Cups for the country and was part of the successful campaign in 2011, where India lifted the trophy under MS Dhoni's captaincy.

Tendulkar also played 96 Twenty20 matches and notched up a century, playing for Mumbai Indinas, during an IPL game against Kochi Tuskers Kerala.