Legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar on Thursday said that he is back home from the hospital, after contracting COVID-19. He said that he is resting and recuperating and will continue to isolate himself. "I have just come home from the hospital and will remain isolated while continuing to rest and recuperate. I would like to thank everyone for all the good wishes and prayers. Really appreciate it," he wrote in a message on Twitter. "I remain grateful to all the medical staff who took such good care of me and have been working tirelessly for over a year in such difficult circumstances."

Sachin Tendulkar tested positive for COVID-19 on March 27 and was hospitalised on April 2.

Sachin Tendulkar was part of the India Legends team in the Road Safety World Series before he tested positive with the virus.

Three of his teammates from the tournament also tested COVID-19 positive -- Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan and S Badrinath.