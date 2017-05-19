 
Sachin Tendulkar Receives Blessings From PM Narendra Modi. Here's Why

Updated: 19 May 2017 14:37 IST

Tendulkar shared a photograph on Twitter in which he is seen shaking hands with PM Modi.

Sachin Tendulkar met PM Modi in New Delhi on Friday. © Twitter

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on Friday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inform the latter about his upcoming film "Sachin: A Billion Dreams". "Briefed our honorable PM Narendra Modi about the film and received his blessings," tweeted Tendulkar after his meeting with PM Modi.

The former India cricket captain also thanked PM Modi for his special message 'Jo khele, Wahi khile!'

PM Modi had this to say about his meeting with the cricket legend. 

"I was in Delhi so, I thought it would be nice to brief him about the movie. I told him what the movie is about and he was quite happy and gave me a positive feedback," Tendulkar said.

"He told me that the film will not only inspire the next generation but through my highs and lows it will tell everyone that challenges are everywhere but that does not mean you surrender... you overcome those challenges and he said it applies to everyone in life," he added.

"Sachin: A Billion Dreams", directed by James Erskine, is about Tendulkar's personal journey from a young boy to a cricketing icon.

The film has already been declared tax-free in Kerala and Chhattisgarh.

"Sachin: A Billion Dreams" is scheduled to release on May 26.

(With inputs from agencies)

