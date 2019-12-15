Sachin Tendulkar has started a search of his one fan, a hotel staffer that he met during a Test series in Chennai, on the social media. Calling it a "memorable encounter", the batting legend asked his other fans to help him find the hotel staffer. "A chance encounter can be memorable! I had met a staffer at Taj Coromandel, Chennai during a Test series with whom I had a discussion about my elbow guard, after which I redesigned it. I wonder where he is now and wish to catch up with him. Hey netizens, can you help me find him?" Sachin Tendulkar captioned the video on Twitter.

Hey netizens, can you help me find him? pic.twitter.com/BhRanrN5cm — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 14, 2019

In the one minute and 13 second-long video, Tendulkar said: "He said I noticed that whenever you wear an arm-guard, your bat swing changes."

"He said he was a huge fan and used to watch every ball rewinding the action five to seven times," he added.

Expressing his desire to catch up with the hotel staffer, Tendulkar said he was the only person in the world who had figured out such a small detail of his elbow guard.

"I said, yes! You are the only person in the world who figured that out. You won't believe that I actually came back to my room from the ground and carried my elbow guard and redesigned it: the correct size, the right amount of padding, where the straps should be and all that," Tendulkar said.

Tendulkar had represented India in 200 Tests and 463 One-day Internationals (ODIs). He had also scored a massive 15,921 Test runs and 18,426 ODI runs for India with a total of 100 centuries under his belt.