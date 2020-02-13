Sachin Tendulkar on Thursday took to Instagram to post a picture from Southbank, Melbourne where he can be seen enjoying his time in Australia under the sun. "Soaking up the Sun," Sachin Tendulkar captioned the post. While fans poured in love on Sachin Tendulkar's Instagram post, it was former India captain and current Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly who stole the show with his hilarious take on the image. Taking a funny dig at his former opening partner, Sourav Ganguly said some people have great luck.

"Kisi kisi ka kismat acha hai .. chuttii manate raho (some people have great luck, keep enjoying your holidays)," Ganguly left a comment in Hindi on Tendulkar's post.

Photo Credit: Instagram

Tendulkar replied to Ganguly and said it was a worthwhile holiday as they raised USD 10 million during the Bushfire Cricket Bash. Apart from Ganguly, veteran India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh also joined in and trolled Tendulkar.

Tendulkar, 46, recently 'came out of retirment' to face an over at the Junction Oval.

The leading run-scorer in ODIs and Tests faced Australia woman all-rounder Ellyse Perry in the special over during the innings break of the Bushfire Cricket Bash match.

The charity match was organised by Cricket Australia (CA) in a bid to raise funds for the victims of Australian Bushfire.

The Bushfire Bash was originally scheduled to be held as a curtain raiser to the Twenty20 Big Bash League final on Saturday, but with downpours expected, CA said it would no longer be possible at the Sydney Cricket Ground SCG. The match, postponed to Sunday, was shifted to Melbourne.

Due to the bushfire, at least 33 people lost their lives and it destroyed thousands of homes in Australia.

In the match, former West Indies captain Brian Lara and Ricky Ponting entertained the Melbourne crowd by showcasing their skills with the bat.

Adam Gilchrist XI fell one run short of Ricky Ponting XI while chasing 105 in the 10-over per side game.