 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Sachin Tendulkar Posts Emotional Message For Daughter Sara On Her Graduation Day

Updated: 07 September 2018 16:51 IST

Sachin Tendulkar, who is known to be a family man, is spotted at various social gatherings with his wife and both children in tow.

Sachin Tendulkar Posts Emotional Message For Daughter Sara On Her Graduation Day
Sachin Tendulkar took to Twitter to post pictures of daughter Sara Tendulkar's graduation ceremony. © Twitter

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar on Friday took to Twitter to post pictures of daughter Sara Tendulkar's graduation ceremony. Both Sachin and his wife Anjali were present at the ceremony in London. "It feels like just yesterday when you left home for @ucl, and now you are a Graduate. Anjali and I are so proud of you! May you go out and conquer the world Sara," read Sachin's tweet that received over four thousand likes within half an hour. Earlier in the day, Sara took to Instagram to post the pictures from the graduation ceremony.

The 20-year-old, who graduated from the University College, London, captioned her Instagram post as "I did what?". Sara studied at Mumbai's Dhirubhai Ambani International School before going to college in the United Kingdom.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

I did what?

A post shared by Sara Tendulkar (@saratendulkar) on

Back in 2017, Sara was in the news as someone had made a fake Twitter account in her name. However, Sachin was prompt to react and appealed to the social media platforms to take corrective measures against the fake account holders.

According to media reports, earlier this year, a software engineer from Andheri was arrested for creating and running a fake twitter handle under Sara Tendulkar's name.

Sachin, who is known to be a family man, is spotted at various social gatherings with his wife and both children in tow. Be it his retirement Test or his documentary film's premiere, they are mostly seen together.

The 45-year-old cricketer, who is fondly known as the 'master blaster' has scored 51 Test centuries, his highest score being 248 not out. He also has 49 centuries under his belt from 463 ODIs, his highest being 200 not out.

The right-handed batsman played his last ODI against pakistan in March 18, 2012 and his last Test against the West Indies in 2013.

Comments
Topics : Sachin Tendulkar Cricket
Get the latest Asia Cup 2018 news, check out the Asia Cup 2018 schedule and live score and Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Asia Cup 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Sachin Tendulkar posted pictures of daughter Sara's graduation ceremony
  • Sara Tendulkar graduated from the University College, London
  • Anjali and I are so proud of you, read Sachin Tendulkar's tweet
Related Articles
India vs England, 5th Test: Virat Kohli Could Equal This Legend
India vs England, 5th Test: Virat Kohli Could Equal This Legend's Record At Kennington Oval
India vs England: Virat Kohli Surpasses MS Dhoni, Becomes First Indian To Score 4000 Runs As Test captain
India vs England: Virat Kohli Surpasses MS Dhoni, Becomes First Indian To Score 4000 Runs As Test captain
Sachin Tendulkar
Sachin Tendulkar's Birthday Wish For Ishant Sharma Is Serious Competition For Virender Sehwag
India vs England: Virat Kohli Becomes Second Fastest Indian Batsman To Score 6000 Runs
India vs England: Virat Kohli Becomes Second Fastest Indian Batsman To Score 6000 Runs
'Baal Ko Nahin, Ball Ko Dekho': Sachin Tendulkar's Witty Birthday Wish For Lasith Malinga
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 125
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
3 AustraliaAustralia 106
4 New ZealandNew Zealand 102
5 EnglandEngland 97
Last updated on: 03 September 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.