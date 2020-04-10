Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
Coronavirus: Sachin Tendulkar Pledges To Feed 5000 People For A Month

Updated: 10 April 2020 20:35 IST
বাংলায় পড়ুন

Sachin Tendulkar has pledged to feed 5000 people for one month as the country grapples through coronavirus pandemic

Sachin Tendulkar has backed the current lockdown imposed by the government. © AFP

Former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has pledged to feed 5000 people for one month as the country grapples through coronavirus pandemic. A non-profit organisation named Apnalaya confirmed the development on Twitter and went on to thank Tendulkar for his contribution. "Thank you,@sachin_rt for stepping in & helping Apnalaya help the ones suffering the most during this lockdown. He will be taking care of the ration of around 5000 people for a month. There are many more individuals who need your support, people," Apnalaya''s official handle tweeted.

To this tweet, Tendulkar replied, saying: "My best wishes to @ApnalayaTweets to continue your work in the service of the distressed and needy. Keep up your good work".

In March this year, Tendulkar had donated Rs 25 lakh each to the Prime Minister's Relief Fund and the Chief Minister of Maharashtra''s Relief Fund to aid the battle against COVID-19.

Various athletes have come forward to help the country in its fight against the coronavirus.

Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday said that India''s total number of COVID-19 positive cases stands at 6,761.

Out of all these cases, 6039 are active cases, 516 have been cured/discharged/ migrated, and 206 deaths have been reported so far.

Topics mentioned in this article Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar Sachin Tendulkar Cricket
Highlights
  • Sachin Tendulkar has again stepped up in the fight against coronavirus
  • He has pledged to feed 5000 people for a month
  • Earlier,Tendulkar donated Rs 50 lakhs in the fight against COVID-19
