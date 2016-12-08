Sachin Tendulkar Picks up Stake in Premier Badminton League Franchise

Bengaluru:

Cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar on Thursday ventured into the world of badminton as co-owner of Premier Badminton League (PBL) franchise "Bengaluru Blasters" alongside Tollywood film stars including Chiranjeevi.

"Sachin, Chiranjeevi, Akkineni Nagarjuna and Allu Aravind, besides myself - we all of us have formed a consortium and invested in Bengaluru Blasters," team Co-Owner and businessman Nimmagadda Prasad told reporters here.

This is the second venture of the consortium that owns Kerala Blasters, a part of the Indian Super League football tournament.

Asked about the stakes picked up by the consortium members, Prasad denied to share details on it, but said he would disclose the details at an opportune time.

"For now we will not disclose the breakup of investments made by the members of the consortium, but would disclose it at an opportune time," he said.

Asked whether it is a riskier affair to enter into badminton league which has not taken off as expected compared to Pro-Kabbadi, Prasad said the investors have bought the team considering the risk factors involved and with a desire to raise the standards of the sport in India.

"When it comes sport, every entrepreneur faces this challenge. Let me tell you, sir, this is not a venture for making profits, but to raise the standards of badminton in India," he said.

Asked to comment on Tendulkar's presence as a Co-owner of the team, national coach Pullela Gopichand said the maestro's presence will not only boost the morale of players, but bring in more spectators.

Speaking on the occasion, Tendulkar said given the recent wave of success for India in badminton globally, it is right time to help grow the sport exponentially.

"Badminton is the epitome of fitness, flexibility, agility and skill and its adoption will contribute to India's path to fitness. I'm excited to be part of Bengaluru Blasters team and wish them the very best for the upcoming season," he said.