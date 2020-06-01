Sachin Tendulkar is one of the greatest cricketers in the history of Indian cricket to have played the game. He as inspiration to many young cricketers who look to make it big in the sport. Sachin Tendulkar is followed by millions on social media platforms and the cricketer makes sure that he keeps sharing posts with his fans. In his latest Instagram post, Sachin Tendulkar shared a throwback photo of himself with his parents from his young days where he can be seen smiling with his family.

Sachin Tendulkar captioned his latest Instagram post and said, "The unconditional love, support and attention that our parents showered on us as we were growing up laid our foundation as individuals. In my life too, the support and guidance from my parents helped me become the person I am today".

He added, "In these challenging times, our parents need us more than ever. It's our responsibility to take care of them and even more so now during these tough times".

Sachin Tendulkar is one of the most loved cricketers in the world. He is considered one of the greatest batsmen to have ever played the game. Sachin Tendulkar made his debut for India against Pakistan back in a Test match at Karachi in 1989. From there on, Sachin went on to play 200 Test matches for the country and is the only player in the world to achieve this feat.

In Test cricket, Sachin amassed 15,921 runs with an average of 53.78. He is the only batsmen with 51 Test centuries. In ODIs, he featured in 463 matches and scored 18,426 runs with an average of 44.83 along with 49 centuries.