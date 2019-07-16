Sachin Tendulkar Pays Tribute To Ramakant Achrekar On Guru Purnima

Master blaster Sachin Tendulkar on Tuesday paid tribute to his childhood coach Ramakant Achrekar on the occassion of Guru Purnima. The legendary Indian cricketer in a tweet expressed his gratitude to Achrekar, saying, "Guru is the one who removes the darkness of ignorance in the student. Thank you Achrekar Sir for being that Guru & guide to me and making me what I am today." The Dronacharya awardee, has trained Tendulkar and Vinod Kambli among others at Shivaji Park in Dadar.

The stalwart coach passed away at the age of 87 in January this year.





Upon Achrekar's death, Tendulkar said that his childhood coach had built the foundation of the master blaster''s cricketing career.

"Cricket in heaven will be enriched with the presence of Achrekar Sir. Like many of his students, I learnt my ABCD of cricket under Sir's guidance. His contribution to my life cannot be captured in words. He built the foundation that I stand on," Tendulkar said.

"Last month, I met Sir along with some of his students and spent some time together. We shared a laugh as we remembered the old times. Achrekar Sir taught us the virtues of playing straight and living straight. Thank you for making us a part of your life and enriching us with your coaching manual. Well played Sir and May you coach more wherever you are," he added.

Regarded as one of the greatest batsmen of all time, Tendulkar holds the record of being the highest run scorer of all time in the international cricket, having notched up 18,426 runs in ODI and 15,921 runs in Test matches.

Meanwhile, former Indian batsman Virender Sehwag conveyed his wishes on Guru Purnima through Twitter.

"May the Darkness be dispelled. Happy #GuruPurnima!" Sehwag said.

Former Indian cricketer VVS Laxman also thanked his teachers and coaches in nurturing and moulding his life.

"May the Guru''s blessings always shower on all of us. Happy #GuruPurnima!" he said.

"Guru is the one who can inspire hope, ignite the imagination, and instill a love of learning. On the auspicious occasion of #GuruPurnima, I thank all my teachers and coaches in nurturing and moulding my life," Laxman added.