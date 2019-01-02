 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Sachin Tendulkar Pays Tribute To Ramakant Achrekar, Says "May You Coach More Wherever You Are"
Read In

Updated: 02 January 2019 23:47 IST

Sachin Tendulkar's coach Ramakant Achrekar died in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Sachin Tendulkar Pays Tribute To Ramakant Achrekar, Says "May You Coach More Wherever You Are"
Sachin Tendulkar's coach Ramakant Achrekar died due to age-related complications at the age of 87. © File Photo/AFP

Sachin Tendulkar paid a heartfelt tribute to his coach Ramakant Achrekar, who died on Wednesday. Achrekar, who breathed his last in Mumbai due to age-related complications, had also coached other names in Indian cricket such as Vinod Kambli, Pravin Amre, Sameer Dighe and Balwinder Singh Sandhu. "Cricket in heaven will be enriched with the presence of (Ramakant) Achrekar sir," said the iconic former batsman Sachin Tendulkar.

"Like many of his students, I learnt my ABCD of cricket under Sir's guidance. His contribution to my life cannot be captured in words. He built the foundation that I stand on," he said in a statement. The iconic cricketer, who is now retired, has been quite vocal about the coach's contribution in shaping him. As a player, Achrekar competed in just one first-class match but was instrumental in moulding Tendulkar as a child, often driving him to stadiums on his scooter.

"Last month, I met Sir along with some of his students and spent some time together. We shared a laugh as we remembered the old times. Achrekar sir taught us the virtues of playing straight and living straight. Thank you for making us a part of your life and enriching us with your coaching manual. Well played Sir and may you coach more wherever you are," Tendulkar signed off.

The cricket fraternity also paid tributes to Ramakant Achrekar after his death on Wednesday.

(With PTI inputs)

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team Sachin Tendulkar Cricket
Get the latest Australia vs India news, check out the Australia vs India 2018-19 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Aus vs Ind updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Ramakant Achrekar had also coached Vinod Kambli
  • Achrekar died in Mumbai at the age of 87
  • Achrekar had also coached other successful Indian cricketers
Related Articles
Sachin Tendulkar
Sachin Tendulkar's Coach Ramakant Achrekar Dies In Mumbai
"Sachin Tendulkar Would Have To Wait": Geoffrey Boycott Asked If He Would Open For India
"Sachin Tendulkar Would Have To Wait": Geoffrey Boycott Asked If He Would Open For India
Yuvraj Singh Elated To Be Part Of Mumbai Indians In IPL 2019
Yuvraj Singh Elated To Be Part Of Mumbai Indians In IPL 2019
Sachin Tendulkar Bats For Social Cause, Inaugurates Bone Marrow Transplant Unit In Mumbai
Sachin Tendulkar Bats For Social Cause, Inaugurates Bone Marrow Transplant Unit In Mumbai
"Massive Honour": Nathan Lyon Basks In Sachin Tendulkar
"Massive Honour": Nathan Lyon Basks In Sachin Tendulkar's Praise
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 EnglandEngland 108
3 New ZealandNew Zealand 107
4 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
5 AustraliaAustralia 102
Last updated on: 31 December 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.