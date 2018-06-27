Sachin Tendulkar, Others Greet Kevin Pietersen On His Birthday

One of the most loved and controversial batsmen of all-time, Kevin Pietersen turned 38 on Wednesday and birthday wishes poured in from around the world. Greeting KP on the auspicious occasion, cricket maestro Sachin Tendulkar took to Twitter to convey his wishes to one of the most stylish England batsman of all time. “Happy birthday, @KP24. Wish you the best of health. May you have a great day” wrote Sachin on his official handle. Apart from him, Harbhajan Singh too wished Pietersen on the occasion writing, “Happy birthday @KP24 ! Hope you have a wonderful year ahead. All the best with your new lodge in SA! Forever young”.

Happy birthday, @KP24. Wish you the best of health. May you have a great day. pic.twitter.com/NktjWfbsLC — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) June 27, 2018

Happy birthday @KP24 ! Hope you have a wonderful year ahead. All the best with your new lodge in SA! Forever young — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) June 27, 2018

Kevin Pietersen earlier this year retired from all formats of cricket. The 38-year-old played his last game for the Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League in March. Pietersen is now involved with commentary commitments in cricket leagues in different parts of the world. He has also been part of the commentary team in the Indian Premier League.

Pietersen made his Test debut for England against Australia in 2005. Post that, he represented England in 104 Tests where he scored 8181 runs at an average of 47.28. KP also played in 136 ODI’s where he amassed 4440 runs at an average of 40.73 with the highest score of 130.

After the controversial feud with the then captain Andrew Strauss and the team management, Pietersen was unceremoniously dumped from England's set up early in 2014.

Pietersen also represented Deccan Chargers, Delhi Daredevils, Rising Pune Supergiant, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL. In his 36 matches during IPL, he played 36 matches scoring 1001 runs with a highest total of 103 not out.