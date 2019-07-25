 
Sachin Tendulkar Shares Picture With "The Sultan Of Swing"

Updated: 25 July 2019 18:25 IST
Sachin Tendulkar was recently inducted in the ICC Hall of Fame for his contribution in world cricket.

Sachin Tendulkar posted a picture with English musical superstar Mark Knopfler. © Twitter

Sachin Tendulkar, the former India batting star, posted a picture with English musical superstar Mark Knopfler on Thursday. Tendulkar took to Twitter to share the picture with his followers. "It was, as always, such a joy to meet @MarkKnopfler for breakfast and chat about music, sports and life! A great musician, human being and truly the Sultan of Swing," Tendulkar wrote. The 46-year-old former India international has been active on Twitter, writing about the various developments in the country and overseas.

For his achievements in world cricket, the International Cricket Council (ICC) inducted Sachin Tendulkar into their Hall of Fame on July 18. Before Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Bishan Singh Bedi, Kapil Dev, Sunil Gavaskar and Anil Kumble were the other Indians in ICC's Hall of Fame.

Notably, Tendulkar is the only cricketer who has scored hundred international centuries across all formats.

Sachin Tendulkar made his debut as a commentator in the recently-concluded World Cup 2019 where England clinched the title in a dramatic final at Lord's.

In the final, after the 100 overs were bowled, both the teams finished on 241. The match then went into a Super Over but even that ended in a tie as both sides scored 15 runs each.

England were then crowned world champions on the basis of superior boundary count during the course of the summit clash.

