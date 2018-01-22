 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket

Sachin Tendulkar Meets India Women's Cricket Team Ahead Of South Africa Series

Updated: 22 January 2018 21:02 IST

Tendulkar advised the Mithali Raj-led team to not worry about the playing conditions and told them to avoid making minor mistakes.

Sachin Tendulkar Meets India Women's Cricket Team Ahead Of South Africa Series
Sachin Tendulkar met with the India women's cricket team. © Twitter

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar on Monday met the Indian women's cricket team at the Mumbai Cricket Association's Bandra Kurla complex ahead of their South Africa tour. The Indian women's team will travel to South Africa for a gruelling three-match One-Day International (ODI) series and a five-match Twenty20 International (T20I) series. Tendulkar spoke to them about the preparations and how a positive frame of mind helps a team perform to their best. Tendulkar further advised the Mithali Raj-led team to not worry about the playing conditions and told them to avoid making minor mistakes.

Tendulkar also took to Twitter and uploaded photos with the women's team and wished them luck.

The ODI series will start at Kimberly on February 5, followed by the T20 series, which begins on February 13 at Potchefstroom.

Star India all rounder Harmanpreet Kaur had earlier spoken about how the two practice games in South Africa will help them gain confidence ahead of the ODI and T20 series.

"Going early will help us get used to the wickets there. We are getting two practice games and it will help build confidence before the main matches,"Harmanpreet said.

"The teams looks good and hopefully we will do well," the 28-year-old cricketer further added.

She conceded that the upcoming tour would be challenging but hoped that the team would perform well.

"Actually after the World Cup (last year), this is the first series we ae playing, and the tour will be very challenging for us and we are looking forward to it,"Harmanpreet remarked.

She did not fail to praise Mumbai girl Jemimah Rodrigues, who has been picked up in the Indian side due to her stellar performance in the domestic cricket.

"She is good and has been performing since a long time. We needed players like these, we have a bunch of players but felt that girls should come and perform.The way she has performed in 2-3 years and if she gets a chance to play, she will be crucial and her performance will be good for the team," Harmanpreet asserted.

Topics : India Women Mithali Raj Harmanpreet Kaur Bhullar Cricket Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar
Get the latest South Africa vs India 2018 news, check South Africa vs India 2018 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more South Africa vs India 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Tendulkar advised the team to not worry about the playing conditions
  • Tendulkar met the team Mumbai Cricket Association's Bandra Kurla complex
  • The ODI series against South Africa will start at Kimberly on February 5
Related Articles
Harmanpreet Kaur Says Practice Games In South Africa Will Help Build Confidence
Harmanpreet Kaur Says Practice Games In South Africa Will Help Build Confidence
Mithali Raj To Lead India Women's Cricket Team In South Africa
Mithali Raj To Lead India Women's Cricket Team In South Africa
Shah Rukh Khan Wants Mithali Raj To Coach Indian Men's Team. Know Her Response
Shah Rukh Khan Wants Mithali Raj To Coach Indian Men's Team. Know Her Response
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 124
2 South Africa 111
3 Australia 104
4 New Zealand 100
5 England 99
Last updated on: 20 January 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.