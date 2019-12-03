 
Sachin Tendulkar Leads Birthday Wishes For Mithali Raj

Updated: 03 December 2019 19:12 IST

Mithali Raj, one of Indian women's cricket's superstars, celebrated her 37th birthday on Tuesday.

Sachin Tendulkar wished Mithali Raj on her 37th birthday. © Twitter

Legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar took to Twitter to wish Mithali Raj on her 37th birthday. "Wishing you a very happy birthday, @M_Raj03 All the best for future tournaments and keep bringing laurels to our nation," he tweeted, along with a picture of the two of them together. The Board of Control for Cricket in India and the International Cricket Council also tweeted birthday wishes for Mithali Raj. "To the one who has inspired so many girls to take up the sport and chase their dreams, many many happy returns of the day. Wishing you another year full of runs and wins," BCCI tweeted.

The ICC tweeted some of her stats and records, saying "Happy birthday to India star batter, M_Raj03!"

Mithali Raj made her debut for India at the age of 16 in 1999, smashing an unbeaten 114 against Ireland. She has come a long way since then, becoming a mainstay in the Indian side.

Mithali Raj has represented India in 209 ODIs, 89 T20Is and 10 Tests. She is the leading run-scorer in women's ODIs with 6,888 runs. She is also the first woman to appear in 200 ODIs.

She is also India's leading run getter in women's T20Is, with 2364 runs.

The prolific batter led India to two World Cup finals - in 2005 and 2017.

Her achievements and performances have led to the announcement of a biopic on her 37th birthday. The movie, dubbed 'Shabaash Mithu', will star Taapsee Pannu as the experienced cricketer. The actor even tweeted photos with Mithali Raj with a birthday wish.

