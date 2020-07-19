Harsha Bhogle, one of the most recognisable voices in the cricket commentary box, turned 59 on Sunday and some of the biggest names in Indian cricket took to social media to wish him on his special day. Legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar led the wishes, with a heartfelt tweet for the eloquent commentator. "Your commentary and sharp insights have always added so much perspective to the game of cricket. It has always made the fans feel so much more closer to the game. Wishing you a very happy birthday Harsha!" Tendulkar tweeted.

Your commentary and sharp insights have always added so much perspective to the game of cricket.

It has always made the fans feel so much more closer to the game.

Wishing you a very happy birthday Harsha! pic.twitter.com/6X7HLOAJ3G — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 19, 2020

"Wishing the 'Voice of Cricket' a very happy birthday. Keep entertaining us with your passion and insights about the game," wrote former India opener Aakash Chopra.

"Many more happy returns of the day @bhogleharsha , have a great day and beyond," spinner Ravichandran Ashwin wrote.

"Happy Birthday @bhogleharsha Wishing you a year filled with good health, peace and happiness," wrote former India batsman VVS Laxman.

"A very happy birthday to you @bhogleharsha. Wish you great health and happiness," India's Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane tweeted.

Wishing the 'Voice of Cricket' a very happy birthday Keep entertaining us with your passion and insights about the game, @bhogleharsha garu — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) July 19, 2020

Many more happy returns of the day @bhogleharsha , have a great day and beyond. — Ashwin (During Covid 19) (@ashwinravi99) July 19, 2020

Happy Birthday @bhogleharsha Wishing you a year filled with good health, peace and happiness. — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) July 19, 2020

A very happy birthday to you @bhogleharsha. Wish you great health and happiness. — Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) July 19, 2020

Chennai Super Kings also extended birthday wishes to Bhogle, while Mumbai Indians put up a collection of his commentary gems.

'Oh he's gone to the Marina, catch him quickly before he leaves the ground!' he quipped when @ImranTahirSA picked a wicket. They say 'inba thaen vandhu paayudhu kaadhiniley' when eloquence meets its soothing, honey-like voice.

Super Birthday, Voice of Cricket @bhogleharsha. pic.twitter.com/6L8ylO5IzH — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) July 19, 2020

'And in the commentary box, it is Harsha Bhogle!'



Happy birthday to the voice of cricket #OneFamily @bhogleharsha pic.twitter.com/raXmeiTRnC — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) July 19, 2020

Bhogle, staying true to his reputation of eloquence and wit, had some lovely responses to the wishes as well.

"Blessed. Your bat spoke, the rest were just add-on words....." he wrote, responding to Sachin Tendulkar's wish.

Promoted

"Thank you Ashwin.... Watching so much of you during this lockdown....Keep spinning that ball and leave my job alone....," he wrote in response to Ashwin, who conducted a series of interviews with his colleagues on Instagram live during the coronavirus-enforced lockdown.

Bhogle started his commentary career at the age of 19 and has become one of the most popular commentators around the world.