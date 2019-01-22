Dipa Karmakar's biography, The Small Wonder, was launched by the legendary Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar in Mumbai on Tuesday. The book, which comes with inputs from her coach Bishweshwar Nandi, chronicles the life of Karmakar from Agartala to becoming a world-famous gymnast, who finished fourth in the finals of the vault event at the Rio Olympics back in 2016. The images of Sachin Tendulkar at the launch of Dipa Karmakar's biography have now taken the Internet by storm. Here are some you should not miss.