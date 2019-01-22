 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Sachin Tendulkar Launches Dipa Karmakar's Biography "The Small Wonder" - See Pictures

Updated: 22 January 2019 22:27 IST

Sachin Tendulkar launched Dipa Karmakar's book - The Small Wonder - in Mumbai.

Sachin Tendulkar Launches Dipa Karmakar
The book launch took place in Mumbai. © Twitter/MickeyGupta84

Dipa Karmakar's biography, The Small Wonder, was launched by the legendary Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar in Mumbai on Tuesday. The book, which comes with inputs from her coach Bishweshwar Nandi, chronicles the life of Karmakar from Agartala to becoming a world-famous gymnast, who finished fourth in the finals of the vault event at the Rio Olympics back in 2016. The images of Sachin Tendulkar at the launch of Dipa Karmakar's biography have now taken the Internet by storm. Here are some you should not miss.

nf69f294
av28upug

Last year in November, Dipa Karmakar claimed a bronze medal at the vault event on the third day of the Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Cottbus in Germany. The 25-year-old from Tripura, who had an injury-marred campaign at the Asian Games, scored 14.316 to secure the bronze in the tournament, which is also a part of the eight-event qualifying system for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Dipa had qualified for the vault finals on Friday, scoring 14.100 to finish at the sixth place out of 16 gymnasts in the qualification.

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team Sachin Tendulkar Other Sports Cricket
Get the latest Australia vs India news, check out the Australia vs India 2018-19 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Aus vs Ind updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • The book comes with inputs from her coach Bishweshwar Nandi
  • Karmakar recently clinched bronze at the Artistic Gymnastics World Cup
  • Images of Sachin Tendulkar and Dipa Karmakar are all over the Internet
Related Articles
Virat Kohli Zeroes In On Another Milestone As Virender Sehwag
Virat Kohli Zeroes In On Another Milestone As Virender Sehwag's Record Comes Under Threat
Twitter Goes Wild After India
Twitter Goes Wild After India's Historic ODI Series Win In Australia
MS Dhoni Becomes Fourth Indian To Achieve Stunning Feat In Australia
MS Dhoni Becomes Fourth Indian To Achieve Stunning Feat In Australia
2nd ODI: Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag Hail India
2nd ODI: Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag Hail India's Series-Levelling Win
Virat Kohli, Ravi Shastri Receive Honorary Membership Of Sydney Cricket Ground
Virat Kohli, Ravi Shastri Receive Honorary Membership Of Sydney Cricket Ground
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 110
3 EnglandEngland 108
4 New ZealandNew Zealand 107
5 AustraliaAustralia 101
Last updated on: 14 January 2019

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.