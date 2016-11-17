 
Sachin Tendulkar Joins Andhra Pradesh Couple For Tea, Leaves Them Overjoyed

Updated: 17 November 2016 00:06 IST

The surprise visit on Wednesday by Sachin Tendulkar, who had adopted the Puttamrajuvari Kandriga village back in 2014, left the couple overjoyed

Sachin Tendulkar adopted the Puttamrajuvari Kandriga village in 2014. (Photo: Sachin Tendulkar/Twitter) © Twitter

Sachin Tendulkar gave a couple in Andhra Pradesh the surprise of their lives, when he joined them for tea on Wednesday.

Vijaylakshmi and Gopalaiah, both in their fifties and residents of Puttamrajuvari Kandriga village, had been promised a visit by Tendulkar when he first went there in 2014. The cricket great kept his word and dropped by for tea at the couple's home on Wednesday.

The surprise visit by Tendulkar, who adopted the village in 2014, left the couple overjoyed. The 43-year-old cricketing legend also offered his blessings to the couple's newly-wed son and daughter-in-law during his brief stay.

Tendulkar was in the village on Wednesday to inaugurate new projects worth Rs. six crore.

