Sachin Tendulkar India Debut: Master Blaster Turns Nostalgic After 29 Years

Sachin Tendulkar took a trip down the memory lane and on Thursday shared a picture from his debut match from 29 years ago with his fans on the social media. Tendulkar made his debut for India on this day in a Test match against Pakistan in Karachi. Recalling the good old days, the Master Blaster posted some pictures of himself in action, saying: "This day, every year, brings back so many memories of the day I first represented India. It was an honour to play for the country and be able to represent India for 24 years."

This day, every year, brings back so many memories of the day I 1st represented India. It was an honour to play for the country and be able to represent India for 24 years. #TBT #ThrowbackThursday pic.twitter.com/k6cT1aT5XE — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) November 15, 2018

Tendulkar had scored 15 runs in his debut Test, which eventually ended in a draw. In the subsequent match in Faisalabad, then a 16-year-old Tendulkar scored his first international half-century.

Pakistan fast bowler Waqar Younis had also made his Test debut in the same match as Tendulkar.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) congratulated Tendulkar, saying: "On this day. Rewind the clock. 1989 - Sachin made his Test debut. 2013 Walks out to bat for one final time #legend #TeamIndia"

Drawing everyone's attention with his consistent batting, Tendulkar scored his first international century in a Test match against England in Manchester on August 9, 1990. Aged 17 years and 107 days, he became the youngest Indian to score a century in Test cricket.

He was also the youngest to do so in international cricket, till Bangladesh's Mohammad Ashraful broke his record in 2001, when he scored a Test ton against Sri Lanka in Colombo at the age of 17 years and 61 days.

On Tendulkar's special day, the International Cricket Council (ICC) also acknowledged him along with Pakistan paceman Younis.

"On This Day in 1989, Sachin Tendulkar and Waqar Younis, aged 16 and 17 respectively, made their Test match debuts against each other in Karachi. Two true legends of the game," the ICC said in a tweet.

Having represented India for 24 years, Tendulkar made 15921 runs in Tests and 18426 runs in ODI cricket. He scored a record total of 100 international centuries, a mark which is still being chased by some of the modern-day cricketing heroes.

With 63 international hundreds so far, India skipper Virat Kohli is on the fourth position in the list of most centuries in a career. South Africa's Hashim Amla stands sixth with 54 international tons to his name.

Tendulkar retired from international cricket on the same day in 2013. His final innings came at his home ground - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, where he scored a 74-run knock in India's emphatic innings and 126 runs over the West Indies.