Sachin Tendulkar In Attendance As Krunal Pandya Ties The Knot

Mumbai Indians all-rounder Krunal Pandya is the latest in the list of cricketers from India to get married this wedding season. Krunal tied the knot with long-time girlfriend Pankhuri Sharma at JW Marriott in Mumbai on Wednesday. Krunal's mehendi function, which coincided with India captain Virat Kohli's second reception, was held on Tuesday. Krunal's wedding ceremony was attended by some of the biggest names in the country. Mumbai Indians owner Mukesh Ambani was present along with his family, while Sachin Tendulkar and Amitabh Bachchan too arrived at the venue to convey their good wishes to the couple. Hardik and Krunal's cricket buddies were also part of the festivities.
Look who came!??? @sachintendulkar ?? . #peekaywedding #pkdiwedding #krunalwedspankhuri . Follow-@hardikpandya93_fanclub
Hardik Pandya at his brother Krunal's wedding.— Hardik Pandya (@imHardik_fc) December 27, 2017
Happy Married Life Krunal Pandya pic.twitter.com/Qm9hXQJDA5
Sachin Tendulkar at @krunalpandya24 's wedding ?? Congratulations #krunalpandya :) .@sachin_rt .@100MasterBlastr pic.twitter.com/LbaHnKO1zn— CrickeTendulkar ???? (@CrickeTendulkar) December 27, 2017
T 2754 - within 2 days to be in the company of them that bring so much glory to country and cricket ... !! honoured and privileged !! pic.twitter.com/L62Vl59Uxo— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 27, 2017
Congratulations @krunalpandya24 & Pankhuri on beginning a new innings! We wish you lots of love ?? & prosperity ??#CMJ pic.twitter.com/iIh2RULe6p— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) December 28, 2017
This is going to be a day that you shall never forget. Enjoy the bliss of becoming one. May marriage bring great joy, love and passion in your life. Congratulations my man @krunalpandya24 and Pankhuri Sharma. pic.twitter.com/M321DIkTJd— Akshar patel (@akshar2026) December 28, 2017
Krunal was part of the Mumbai Indians squad that won this year's Indian Premier League trophy. He was the Man of the Match in the final for his stupendous 38-ball 47 against Rising Pune Supergiant. Mumbai eventually won the match by one run.
Krunal was picked up by Mumbai Indians for 2 crore INR for the 2016 IPL season where he gave some impressive performances. He has played 25 IPL matches so far accumulating 480 runs with an impressive strike rate of 158.42. He made his IPL debut against Gujarat Lions at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 16, 2016.
A left-arm spinner, Krunal has been a regular feature for Baroda in the domestic season.