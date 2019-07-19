 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Sachin Tendulkar "Humbled" After Induction Into ICC Hall Of Fame

Updated: 19 July 2019 18:47 IST

Sachin Tendulkar became the sixth cricketer from India after Bishan Singh Bedi, Kapil Dev, Sunil Gavaskar, Anil Kumble and Rahul Dravid to be inducted into the ICC's Hall of Fame.

Sachin Tendulkar "Humbled" After Induction Into ICC Hall Of Fame
Sachin Tendulkar became the 6th cricketer from India to be inducted into ICC Hall of Fame. © NDTV

Sachin Tendulkar, who was inducted into Hall of Fame by International Cricket Council (ICC) on Friday, thanked his family, friends and fans for their love and support throughout his playing career with a tweet. "Humbled and happy to be inducted into the #ICCHallOfFame. A lot of people have contributed towards helping me become who I am today. A big thank you to my family, friends & fans across the globe for the love & support," his tweet read.

Tendulkar also congratulated the other two cricketers Allan Donald and Cathryn Fitzpatrick who received the same honour along side him. 

"Congratulations to Cathryn Fitzpatrick & @AllanDonald33," he wrote in his tweet.

The 46-year-old former right-hand batsman is regarded as the greatest to have played the game along with Sir Donald Bradman and remains the top run-accumulator in both Tests and ODIs. He has 34,357 runs across formats and is the only batsman to have 100 international hundreds under his belt.

Tendulkar became the sixth cricketer from India after Bishan Singh Bedi, Kapil Dev, Sunil Gavaskar, Anil Kumble and Rahul Dravid to be inducted into the ICC's Hall of Fame.

Reacting to his induction into the Hall of Fame, former South Africa pacer Allan Donald said, "The biggest shock when you open an e-mail like that -- it says congratulations Allan Donald, you have been inducted in the ICC Cricket Hall of Fame! It hits you, it hits you quite hard because it is a prestigious award and something that you can't take lightly. I thank the ICC for the huge honour". 

Donald, who is one of the players credited with South Africa's success in the game after their return to international cricket in 1991, finished with 330 Test and 272 ODI wickets.

(With IANS inputs)

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar Sachin Tendulkar Allan Donald India India Cricket Team South Africa South Africa Cricket Team International Cricket Council Cricket
Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Sachin Tendulkar became 6th cricketer from India to receive the honour
  • Sachin Tendulkar has scored most runs in ODIs and Test cricket
  • Tendulkar is the only batsman who has scored 100 international centuries
Related Articles
Sachin Tendulkar, Allan Donald Inducted Into ICC Hall Of Fame
Sachin Tendulkar, Allan Donald Inducted Into ICC Hall Of Fame
Sachin Tendulkar Suggests Alternative Rule To Decide Winner After Super Over Tie
Sachin Tendulkar Suggests Alternative Rule To Decide Winner After Super Over Tie
Sachin Tendulkar Pays Tribute To Ramakant Achrekar On Guru Purnima
Sachin Tendulkar Pays Tribute To Ramakant Achrekar On Guru Purnima
"MS Dhoni Coming In At No. 5 Would
"MS Dhoni Coming In At No. 5 Would've Made A Difference": Sachin Tendulkar After India's World Cup Exit
New Zealand Coach Responds To Sachin Tendulkar
New Zealand Coach Responds To Sachin Tendulkar's "Next Two Games" Wish For MS Dhoni
Advertisement

Advertisement

WC Matches
India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 04 June 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.