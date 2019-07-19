Sachin Tendulkar, who was inducted into Hall of Fame by International Cricket Council (ICC) on Friday , thanked his family, friends and fans for their love and support throughout his playing career with a tweet. "Humbled and happy to be inducted into the #ICCHallOfFame. A lot of people have contributed towards helping me become who I am today. A big thank you to my family, friends & fans across the globe for the love & support," his tweet read.

Tendulkar also congratulated the other two cricketers Allan Donald and Cathryn Fitzpatrick who received the same honour along side him.

"Congratulations to Cathryn Fitzpatrick & @AllanDonald33," he wrote in his tweet.

The 46-year-old former right-hand batsman is regarded as the greatest to have played the game along with Sir Donald Bradman and remains the top run-accumulator in both Tests and ODIs. He has 34,357 runs across formats and is the only batsman to have 100 international hundreds under his belt.

Tendulkar became the sixth cricketer from India after Bishan Singh Bedi, Kapil Dev, Sunil Gavaskar, Anil Kumble and Rahul Dravid to be inducted into the ICC's Hall of Fame.

Reacting to his induction into the Hall of Fame, former South Africa pacer Allan Donald said, "The biggest shock when you open an e-mail like that -- it says congratulations Allan Donald, you have been inducted in the ICC Cricket Hall of Fame! It hits you, it hits you quite hard because it is a prestigious award and something that you can't take lightly. I thank the ICC for the huge honour".

Donald, who is one of the players credited with South Africa's success in the game after their return to international cricket in 1991, finished with 330 Test and 272 ODI wickets.

(With IANS inputs)