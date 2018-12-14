 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Sachin Tendulkar Has A Birthday Wish For Kuldeep Yadav. In Chinese

Updated: 14 December 2018 19:53 IST

Sachin Tendulkar took to Twitter to wish Kuldeep Yadav, who turned 24 on Friday.

Sachin Tendulkar Has A Birthday Wish For Kuldeep Yadav. In Chinese
Kuldeep Yadav is currently part of India squad for Australia tour. © File Photo/AFP

Sachin Tendulkar decided to set Twitter going with a birthday wish in Chinese for Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav, who turned 24 on Friday. The batting legend, who had recently grabbed all the attention for attending Isha Ambani's wedding in Mumbai with his family, tried his hand at Chinese to entertain his followers and the birthday boy Kuldeep Yadav, who is currently in Australia as part of the Indian Test entourage.

Here's what he tweeted:

Kuldeep Yadav is yet to roll his arms in a Test match of the ongoing series, with the experienced Ravichandran Ashwin being preferred in the first outing in Adelaide. The ongoing Test in Perth lacks any specialist spinner in the India squad, with Ashwin ruled out due to injury.

In the Perth Test on Day 1, Marcus Harris (70) and Travis Head (58) notched up brilliant half-centuries as Australia posted 277 for six at stumps.

Opting to bat after winning the toss, Harris and Aaron Finch (50) forged a century stand to get the visitors off to a dominating start. Later, Shaun Marsh (45) and Head played important knocks. Skipper Tim Paine (16) and Pat Cummins (11) were at crease when umpires called it a day. or India, Ishant Sharma and Hanuma Vihari scalped two wickets each while pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Umesh Yadav got a wicket each.

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team Australia Cricket Team Sachin Tendulkar Kuldeep Yadav Australia vs India 2018/19 Cricket
Get the latest Australia vs India news, check out the Australia vs India 2018-19 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Aus vs Ind updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Kuldeep Yadav is currently in Australia for the Test series.
  • Sachin Tendulkar took to Twitter to wish Kuldeep
  • Sachin recently attended Isha Ambani's wedding with his family
Related Articles
India vs Australia: India
India vs Australia: India's Top 5 Test Batting Performances In Perth
Sachin Tendulkar, Harbhajan Singh, Yuvraj Singh, Anil Kumble Attend Star-Studded Isha Ambani Wedding. See Pics
Sachin Tendulkar, Harbhajan Singh, Yuvraj Singh, Anil Kumble Attend Star-Studded Isha Ambani Wedding. See Pics
"Was A Massive Shock": Gautam Gambhir Slams MS Dhoni
"Was A Massive Shock": Gautam Gambhir Slams MS Dhoni's Captaincy During 2012 CB Series
Australians Would Be "Worst In The World" If They Acted Like Virat Kohli, Says Justin Langer
Australians Would Be "Worst In The World" If They Acted Like Virat Kohli, Says Justin Langer
Cheteshwar Pujara Sends Twitter Into Meltdown After Scoring His First Century In Australia
Cheteshwar Pujara Sends Twitter Into Meltdown After Scoring His First Century In Australia
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 EnglandEngland 108
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
4 New ZealandNew Zealand 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 102
Last updated on: 11 December 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.