Sachin Tendulkar Has A Birthday Wish For Kuldeep Yadav. In Chinese

Sachin Tendulkar decided to set Twitter going with a birthday wish in Chinese for Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav, who turned 24 on Friday. The batting legend, who had recently grabbed all the attention for attending Isha Ambani's wedding in Mumbai with his family , tried his hand at Chinese to entertain his followers and the birthday boy Kuldeep Yadav, who is currently in Australia as part of the Indian Test entourage.

Here's what he tweeted:

A message in Chinese for A Chinaman bowler.



Kuldeep Yadav!

Happy birthday @imkuldeep18! Have a wonderful year ahead. pic.twitter.com/O1ffhKFwre — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 14, 2018

Kuldeep Yadav is yet to roll his arms in a Test match of the ongoing series, with the experienced Ravichandran Ashwin being preferred in the first outing in Adelaide. The ongoing Test in Perth lacks any specialist spinner in the India squad, with Ashwin ruled out due to injury.

In the Perth Test on Day 1, Marcus Harris (70) and Travis Head (58) notched up brilliant half-centuries as Australia posted 277 for six at stumps.

Opting to bat after winning the toss, Harris and Aaron Finch (50) forged a century stand to get the visitors off to a dominating start. Later, Shaun Marsh (45) and Head played important knocks. Skipper Tim Paine (16) and Pat Cummins (11) were at crease when umpires called it a day. or India, Ishant Sharma and Hanuma Vihari scalped two wickets each while pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Umesh Yadav got a wicket each.