Sachin Tendulkar Greets SRK On His Birthday, Calls Him A Person With A Big Heart

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan turned 52 on Thursday and naturally wishes poured in for him, not just from tinsel town but also from other people, fans and famous. Among those who wished SRK was Sachin Tendulkar, who took to Twitter to convey his wishes. "Not just a beloved actor, but a good natured person with a big heart. Happy birthday, @iamsrk!" Tendulkar tweeted.

Not just a beloved actor, but a good natured person with a big heart. Happy birthday, @iamsrk! pic.twitter.com/V3upWcgrPW — sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) November 2, 2017

Tendulkar and Shah Rukh have had a mutual admiration society for long. They have been seen together on various social platforms over the years.

They have been in rival camps too in the Indian Premier League (IPL), with Tendulkar being a part of the Mumbai Indians franchise, while Shah Rukh is the owner of the Kolkata Knight Riders.

SRK had wished Tendulkar when the much-awaited film on his life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams', come out earlier this year.

"I believed, when u did well I would 2 & when u didn't, I will fail. Like a billion others I miss my guiding lite. ATB for the film," Shah Rukh had tweeted.

Tendulkar, who rarely shows his emotions, gave a glimpse of his philosophical side while responding to the gesture of the popular actor.

"Zindagi me haar na hoti to koi kabhi jeet ta nahi aur kuch seekhta bhi nahi. Touched by your words like a billion others, love u @iamsrk :-)", Tendulkar had replied.