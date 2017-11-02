 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket

Sachin Tendulkar Greets SRK On His Birthday, Calls Him A Person With A Big Heart

Updated: 02 November 2017 14:50 IST

The Bollywood superstar turned 52 on Thursday.

Sachin Tendulkar Greets SRK On His Birthday, Calls Him A Person With A Big Heart
File picture of Shah Rukh Khan with Sachin Tendulkar. © Twitter

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan turned 52 on Thursday and naturally wishes poured in for him, not just from tinsel town but also from other people, fans and famous. Among those who wished SRK was Sachin Tendulkar, who took to Twitter to convey his wishes. "Not just a beloved actor, but a good natured person with a big heart. Happy birthday, @iamsrk!" Tendulkar tweeted.

Tendulkar and Shah Rukh have had a mutual admiration society for long. They have been seen together on various social platforms over the years.

They have been in rival camps too in the Indian Premier League (IPL), with Tendulkar being a part of the Mumbai Indians franchise, while Shah Rukh is the owner of the Kolkata Knight Riders.

SRK had wished Tendulkar when the much-awaited film on his life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams', come out earlier this year.

"I believed, when u did well I would 2 & when u didn't, I will fail. Like a billion others I miss my guiding lite. ATB for the film," Shah Rukh had tweeted.

Tendulkar, who rarely shows his emotions, gave a glimpse of his philosophical side while responding to the gesture of the popular actor.

"Zindagi me haar na hoti to koi kabhi jeet ta nahi aur kuch seekhta bhi nahi. Touched by your words like a billion others, love u @iamsrk :-)", Tendulkar had replied.

Topics : Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar Cricket
Get the latest India vs New Zealand 2017 news, check India vs New Zealand 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs New Zealand 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Shah Rukh Khan turned 52 on Thursday
  • Tendulkar called SRK a good natured person with a big heart
  • Tendulkar and Shah Rukh have had a mutual admiration society for long
Related Articles
On Shah Rukh Khan's Birthday, Virender Sehwag Has A Special Message For 'RaOne'
On Shah Rukh Khan's Birthday, Virender Sehwag Has A Special Message For 'RaOne'
On VVS Laxman's Birthday, Sachin Tendulkar Leaks His Dressing Room Secret
On VVS Laxman's Birthday, Sachin Tendulkar Leaks His Dressing Room Secret
Virat Kohli Reclaims ICC Top Spot, Surpasses Sachin Tendulkar's Points
Virat Kohli Reclaims ICC Top Spot, Surpasses Sachin Tendulkar's Points
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 125
2 South Africa 111
3 England 105
4 New Zealand 97
5 Australia 97
Last updated on: 13 October 2017

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.